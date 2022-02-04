Suspensions handed to John and Krisna

Jockey John Sundradas and apprentice jockey Krisna Thangamani will sit out two meetings and one meeting respectively for careless riding in separate races on Wednesday.

John was the rider of Nowyousee in Race 10 when, near the 300m, he made insufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting out. Nowyousee was not clear of Gold Strike.

As a result, Gold Strike had to be checked.

The racing stewards suspended John from riding in races with immediate effect and he will miss the next two Kranji race meetings on Feb 13 and 19.

As for apprentice Krisna, he was the rider of Ol Mate Buzzer in Race 9 and he had, near the 750m mark allowed his mount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear of Optimum Star.

In turn, Optimum Star was carried inwards, crowding My Boss onto Winning Hammer. My Boss and Winning Hammer had to be checked.

Krisna is suspended for one race day and he will sit out the next Kranji meeting on Feb 13.