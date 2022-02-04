Suspensions handed to John and Krisna

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Jockey John Sundradas and apprentice jockey Krisna Thangamani will sit out two meetings and one meeting respectively for careless riding in separate races on Wednesday.

John was the rider of Nowyousee in Race 10 when, near the 300m, he made insufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting out. Nowyousee was not clear of Gold Strike.

As a result, Gold Strike had to be checked.

The racing stewards suspended John from riding in races with immediate effect and he will miss the next two Kranji race meetings on Feb 13 and 19.

As for apprentice Krisna, he was the rider of Ol Mate Buzzer in Race 9 and he had, near the 750m mark allowed his mount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear of Optimum Star.

In turn, Optimum Star was carried inwards, crowding My Boss onto Winning Hammer. My Boss and Winning Hammer had to be checked.

Krisna is suspended for one race day and he will sit out the next Kranji meeting on Feb 13.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 04, 2022, with the headline Suspensions handed to John and Krisna. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top