Can I continue to exercise?: SportSG answers questions on new Covid-19 rules for youth aged 18 and below

SINGAPORE - National agency Sport Singapore announced that all indoor sports and physical activity classes and programmes for youth aged 18 and below will be suspended and moved online from Wednesday (May 19) to June 13.

The move is in line with the Ministry of Education's announcement on May 16 and May 18 to reduce the intermingling of students from different schools and enhance the safety of students after a number of schoolchildren tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is part of a series of heightened measures by the government to protect the community amid a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases.

Here is a set of frequently asked questions about the latest restrictions in the sports sector:

Q: Which sports and physical activity classes or programmes for children and youth aged 18 (born in 2003) and below are to be suspended?

A: All indoor classes or programmes, regardless of class size, and outdoor group classes or programmes will be suspended or moved online from May 19 to June 13.

Only one-on-one (one coach to one student or trainee) sports or physical activity sessions for this age group can take place outdoors.

If the activity is strenuous, masks can be taken off but have to be put on immediately after the end of the activity.

Q: Sports, physical activity classes and programmes for children and youth aged 18 years and below will be suspended or moved online from May 19 to June 13. Are they allowed to continue exercising?

A: Individuals in this age group can continue to exercise up to a maximum of two per group.

In addition, when engaging in sports and exercise, a physical distancing of 2m between individuals and 3m between groups sharing the same space must be maintained at all times.

No mixing of groups is allowed.

Masks must be donned when not engaging in strenuous exercises outdoors.

Q: Which programmes under ActiveSG are affected?

A: Training for ActiveSG academies and clubs will shift to a virtual platform during the period of May 19 to June 13. More details will be provided by ActiveSG to affected participants over the next few days.