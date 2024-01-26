Suspended Gilchrist to miss Scotland's Six Nations opener

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - International - Scotland v New Zealand - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - November 13, 2022 Scotland's Grant Gilchrist in action REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo
Scotland lock Grant Gilchrist will miss his country's opening Six Nations match against Wales in Cardiff after being suspended for a week.

Gilchrist was shown two yellow cards for dangerous tackles while playing for Edinburgh against Welsh side Scarlets in the Challenge Cup last weekend.

An independent disciplinary hearing on Thursday banned the player, who accepted the charge, for the minimum of a week until Feb. 5.

Gilchrist missed Scotland's final two games of last year's Six Nations due to a three-week suspension. REUTERS

