Su's coach urges livid fans to calm down

BEIJING • The Japanese coach of a Chinese teenage snowboarder at the centre of a Winter Olympics scoring controversy has appealed to the public to go easy on the judges, after a senior official admitted that there had been an error in judgment which cost host country China a gold.

Chinese fans cried foul after 17-year-old Su Yiming finished second in Monday's men's snowboard slopestyle event, with Canadian Max Parrot taking the gold.

Despite Su being the first competitor to pull off a 1,800-degree aerial stunt in the Olympics, Parrot was awarded the title, much to the outrage of local netizens.

Iztok Sumatic, head judge for snowboarding at the Beijing Olympics, admitted the next day in an interview with snowboarding publication Whitelines that restricted camera angles meant the judges had missed an error by Parrot, when he grabbed his knee instead of his board.

He added that the judges did not exercise the right to ask for a video replay, which means the medal standings will not change.

Su's coach Yasuhiro Sato posted an open letter on Thursday on Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, calling on the Chinese public to refrain from criticising the judges, and said that both he and Su respected the outcome.

Sato added that he had a call with Sumatic after the event, where he communicated that both he and Su understood the difficulties of judging.

The hashtag "Su Yiming coach calls for public to stop criticism" was the top trending topic on Weibo yesterday morning, with many users still continuing to call for Chinese officials and state media to lodge complaints to change the result of the competition.

Sumatic said in the interview that people had been sending hostile messages to the judges after digging up their personal e-mails and phone numbers.

The snowboarding dispute is one of a number of controversies that have happened a week into the Olympics.

In short track speed skating, South Korea said on Tuesday that it would appeal against two refereeing decisions to the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the International Olympic Committee after two of its skaters, including gold medal favourite Hwang Dae-heon, were disqualified in the men's 1,000m semi-finals.

The Koreans have vociferously complained about many of the decisions in the discipline so far, alleging officiating bias, although they did win their first gold in the sport in the 1,500m on Wednesday via Hwang.

In ski jumping, Japan, Norway (two), Germany and Austria had five female athletes disqualified in the mixed team final due to suit violations, a decision that was greeted with shock and fury, as competitors argued that they had worn such outfits in other competitions with no issues.

BLOOMBERG