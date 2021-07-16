Surfing set to make waves

TOKYO • There is plenty at stake for surfing when it makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo - and it is not just the gold medals.

If the introduction is successful this summer, it might pave the way for more events - and more medals - at future Games.

There are two gold medals up for grabs in Tokyo, one each for men and women using shortboards.

Should these competitions provide the spectacular drama and visuals usually associated with the sport, other events such as longboards, bodyboards and stand-up paddleboards may be included at subsequent editions.

The breakthrough has been a long time coming for surfing.

Hawaiian Duke Kahanamoku, often referred to as the father of modern surfing, expressed his dream to see the sport make its debut in the Olympics while accepting his medal at the 1912 Games.

He won three gold medals in swimming at the Stockholm 1912 and Antwerp 1920 Games.

Some 109 years later, that dream will come true from July 25 to Aug 1 at Tsurigasaki Beach on Japan's Pacific coast, around 100km from the Olympic stadium in Tokyo.

"Seeing surfing in the Olympics will hopefully let up-and-coming junior surfers realise a new dream, that they can go out there and hopefully win a medal for the country," said seven-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore of Australia.

"I used to draw the Olympic rings on myself back in school - to have the rings on my shirt now, to have it legit is so cool.

"It's been a long journey but being there in Tokyo will feel all the more special.

"I'm going to give it my all, I want to compete for my country, fly that flag and hopefully come home with a gold medal."

At about 1.8m in length, the shortboards typically have three small fins on the underside and a pointed nose, which gives skilled riders the freedom to execute tight turns and dynamic changes of direction that are harder to pull off on larger boards.

A panel of judges awards scores for performance with points based on the level of difficulty of manoeuvres, execution and other factors.

Round 1 features four athletes per heat while Round 2 will have five. The athletes go head to head from Round 3.

In each heat, surfers have 30 minutes to catch as many waves as they want, with only the top two waves from each surfer being included in their final score.

Traditional powers such as the United States and Australia will go up against a new crop of Brazilian surfers keen to make their mark on the Olympic stage.

Gabriel Medina will lead the Brazilian charge, having made five of the six finals in the 2021 World Surf League (WSL) men's season so far, winning twice, and he will come under pressure from his compatriot and world champion Italo Ferreira.

Five surfers to watch STEPHANIE GILMORE (AUS), 33 The seven-time world champion will be looking to bag gold. She burst onto the scene in 2007 as the first athlete to win the world championship in her rookie year and went on to dominate, winning four straight world titles. She is still in the top 10 in women's surfing. GABRIEL MEDINA (BRA), 27 The Brazilian's high-flying acrobatics have made him popular and he is the runaway leader at the top of the men's Championship Tour standings, more than 8,000 points ahead of compatriot Italo Ferreira. Medina says he feels "some pressure" but will use that as motivation. CARISSA MOORE (USA), 28 Seen as one of surfing's all-time greats, Moore racked up 11 amateur national championships before turning professional and winning four world championships. She is top of the women's rankings and one of the hot favourites for the gold medal in Tokyo. JOHN FLORENCE (USA), 28 The Hawaiian faces a race against time to be fit following an operation for a knee injury in May, but if he can make it, he will be among the top draws. Florence is said to have been able to surf by himself at the age of five. He won World Surfing League titles in 2016 and 2017. KANOA IGARASHI (JPN), 23 Japan's hopes of a medal in surfing will be pinned on Igarashi, whose parents uprooted and moved to Huntington Beach in California to give their son the best possible shot at a surfing career. The dual-citizenship holder will represent Japan, where he has become a household name. REUTERS

The new wave will not have it all their own way, however, and US surfer John John Florence, the 2016 and 2017 WSL champion, will be hoping to recover from a knee injury in time for a battle with the Brazilians.

In the women's competition, 28-year-old American Carissa Moore will be hoping to add a first Olympic gold to her four WSL titles, but she will face a stiff challenge led by Gilmore.

With high temperatures likely in the height of the Japanese summer and the chance of powerful typhoon-generated waves, the stage is set for a spectacular start to surfing's Olympic era.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE