Sure Will Do gains from delay

The Kiwi trainer said he would discuss with the owners whether to enter Sure Will Do for the Class 3 1,200m race next week or the next event in early March.

"He's too good a horse to make any hasty decisions. Like it was with Max, we have to look after them and not rush them," he added.

"He's a good, nice horse. We just have to get him ready and make sure he holds it together."

Gray had already waited several months so postponing his smart sprinter's comeback another couple of weeks, or even longer, was the natural thing to do. Best of all, more conditioning work could also strip his charge fitter.

After all, Sure Will Do has not raced since finishing second-last with a good excuse in a Class 3 race over the Poly 1,100m last September. He bled and was barred from racing for three months.

Despite scratching Sure Will Do last week, the Gray-Chen partnership still had seven-time winner Darc Bounty to face off with top sprinters Makkem Lad, Celavi and Entertainer in the $85,000 Class 2 race over the Poly 1,100m.

Their horse finished a gallant third behind the Donna Logan-trained Entertainer. He was only 11/4 lengths behind.

Gray was, of course, rapt with his eight-year-old's performance.

"Darc Bounty ran great, even if it's true the better horses didn't turn up," he said.

"He was held up for a run. But, once he got into the clear, he ran on good. Maybe other horses stopped as well.

"It's good to see him back. After he ran second back in April, he had a bone fracture to the splint bone on the back leg.

"We had to unfortunately give him a break. But I'm very happy with the way he has come back. He's a very honest horse."

At Wednesday's Chinese New Year meeting, Gray was looking forward to a top show from his crack sprinter Kharisma in the $100,000 Class 1 event over 1,400m on turf.

But a minor setback - soreness - ruled the 10-time winner out of the race, which was won by the Meagher-trained rising star Lim's Kosciuszko, who made it six wins from six starts.

"He looked a bit off on Monday afternoon. He was sore behind in the heel when he walked," said Gray.

"He came right quickly after we put poultice on the heel as you do. But, yesterday morning, he was still tender. The vet came up to look at him.

"As he was carrying 59kg, it was too risky to run him. There are too many other good races we can pick for him.

"He was badly weighted and it would have been hard to beat these horses that day. Don't worry, he might have run second or third, or even won, but I didn't want to risk it.

"It's not difficult to find another good race, but it's hard to find a good horse."