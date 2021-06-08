Support for Olympics growing

TOKYO • The Japanese public's opposition to holding the Tokyo Olympics may be weakening, according to two new polls, as athletes begin to arrive in the country and the pace of vaccinations starts to pick up.

A poll by the conservative Yomiuri newspaper found 50 per cent of respondents said the event should go ahead next month, a rise from 39 per cent in a similar survey carried out by the paper last month. The proportion who said the event should be cancelled dropped to 48 per cent from 59 per cent.

A separate survey by broadcaster TBS found 44 per cent saying the global sports spectacular should go ahead in some form, up 9 percentage points on last month.

Japan's inoculation drive has picked up pace in recent weeks as mass vaccination centres opened and as more medical professionals were permitted to administer the shots.

Some athletes including the Australian softball team began arriving in Japan as well, under tight restrictions to control the spread of the virus.

But public concerns remain over how Tokyo can hold the global event and keep volunteers, athletes, officials and the Japanese public safe from Covid-19.

In parliament, opposition lawmakers yesterday grilled Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Cabinet ministers over going ahead with the Games.

Top officials repeatedly gave the assurance that the government would continue to work on coronavirus measures for a "safe and secure" Games, and that a decision on domestic spectators would be made this month.

"Taking infection control measures for athletes and Games officials so athletes from the world can safely participate and to protect our people's lives and health, I think that is the premise of holding (the Olympics)," Mr Suga told lawmakers.

However, signs of softening on the Olympics have not translated into higher support for him, with approval levels in both polls at their lowest since he took office last September.

About 68 per cent of respondents to the Yomiuri survey said they did not approve of his government's handling of the pandemic, and 58 per cent said the vaccine roll-out was not going smoothly.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS