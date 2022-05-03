Support Defender Of Rights in Race 6

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(4) PARKER GETRIX has improved with blinkers. After two consecutive seconds, he could get his just reward.

(5) CHASING MAVERICKS and (6) GLOBAL APPROACH are doing better. Either could challenge.

(2) TRIPLE DECKER and (1) COPERNICUS also have their say. (10) MONTBLEU, the only filly, could upset.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) LITIGATION beat (7) WHAFEEF by nearly 1/2 length over this distance but is 1.5kg worse off. Strictly on paper, he is at a disadvantage but a good battle is expected.

(3) TEAM GOLD is having his peak run and could get into the action.

(5) LEOPOLD is held on earlier form but showed improvement last time.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(5) ROZARA finished behind (4) SWEET SENSATION and (2) BEFORE THE DAWN (claims 4kg) last time but could turn it around. Still, it will get close all round.

(3) SEEMYVISION never got into it last time but is a lot better than that with improvement.

(1) NAARAH enjoys this track and cannot be discarded.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

On collateral form, it could get close among (2) IMPOSING ANGEL, (3) INSATIABLE, (6) SAMOA, reserve runner (15) ALLEZ LES BLEU and (11) VERINOVA. It could go any way.

(1) TIME IS TICKING is the interesting runner. She won second-up and looks well-above average. If ready after a rest, she could take honours. Many are looking for minor money, including (8) BETHANY.

RACE 5 (1,450M)

(1) THUMBS UP enjoys the turn but has a hefty weight to shoulder. She is giving up-and-coming (8) PRAIRIE FALCON (4kg allowance) 13kg, which could be a bit much. Prairie Falcon's stablemate (2) FOLLOW ME has ability. She could make her presence felt.

(4) MISS ELEGANCE ran well after a rest but usually loses ground at the start.

(6) HOLLYWOODBOUND could upset.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(4) DEFENDER OF RIGHTS looks the one to beat in a moderate line-up. She was not disgraced in her post-maiden race and the 2,000m trip is 400m longer. She has a good draw and should have no excuses over 1,800m.

(9) DARK TRAVEL was coughing when fifth last time and could get into the picture if everything is all right.

(10) BALL ROLLING runs on late and should not be far off.

(5) ANATURA and stablemate (7) DEVILISH DANCER could take home some money.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(3) PRINCESS KESH disappointed somewhat in the Oaks. But, on previous form, she should be right there.

(11) KAYLA'S DREAM needed her last run and could get into the frame with improvement.

(10) PASHASHA is coming off a maiden win. She is in form and could feature.

(4) SNOW PALACE is struggling for her next victory but cannot be ignored totally.

(5) KEEPINGTHEPEACE, (7) STUNNING KITTEN, (1) WISTERIA AVENUE and (2) CASTLE DURROW could pop up.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(8) QUEEN BOMI, (11) DIAMONDS N DOLLARS and (2) NABEELA are the form horses but are drawn wide. They need to get lucky.

(3) LIVERPOOL LEGEND could take advantage of the good draw and should give them a good run for their money.

(9) CAPE BOUQUET is coming off a maiden win and could run into the frame.