Support athletes at home: Suga

TOKYO • Japan yesterday said it would ease emergency coronavirus curbs in nine prefectures, including Tokyo, while keeping some countermeasures, including limiting spectator numbers at big events, amid fears next month's Olympics could trigger a surge in infections.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called on the Japanese public to watch the Olympics on TV to avoid spreading the virus, saying it was crucial to avoid any rebound in Covid-19 cases at the Games, due to start on July 23 after being postponed by a year.

"It's important to hold safe and secure Tokyo Games, curb the spread of infections during the period and prevent the spread of infections after," Mr Suga said of the continuing measures like alcohol restrictions and limiting the opening hours of restaurants.

"I would like to ask everyone to support the athletes at home, such as by watching television."

Japanese media have reported that the government, which has barred foreign spectators, is considering allowing up to 10,000 domestic fans into stadiums during the Games, in line with a plan endorsed by health experts.

However, polls have shown most Japanese people remain wary about the possibility that the Games will be a mega cluster, even though the overriding negative sentiment has waned.

Regarding whether the government would ask the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to cancel or postpone the Games even after they have started if there was a threat to public safety, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said: "The IOC has the final say.

"Our top priority is to protect life and health. We will do our utmost to control infection and secure hospital beds."

Under the "quasi-emergency" measures, just as under the current state of emergency, which ends on Sunday, spectators at major events are limited to 5,000 or half of a venue's capacity, whichever is fewer.

Health experts including top medical adviser Shigeru Omi agreed on Wednesday the number of spectators at venues could be raised to 10,000, but only in areas where the "quasi-emergency" had been lifted, but a decision on the maximum number of spectators is expected early next week.

But public broadcaster NHK said yesterday that Dr Omi and other health experts had compiled proposals for the Games, stating that banning spectators would be the least risky approach.

If spectators are to be allowed, they proposed that there should be more restrictions than those applied to other large-scale events, NHK reported.

Given the likely restrictions, Olympic organisers have given up on selling any more tickets and are weighing up a lottery system to determine which ticket holders will be able to attend events, Kyodo news agency reported.

Dr Omi will hold an online news conference today advising on how best to control the pandemic during the Games, the Japan National Press Club said.

