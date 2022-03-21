'Superman' Warne laid to rest

MELBOURNE • Family, sportspeople and entertainers yesterday bade farewell to Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne at a private funeral held in his home town Melbourne.

Warne, one of the finest bowlers of all time whose talent and personality transcended the sport, died on March 4 at the age of 52 while on holiday on the Thai resort island of Koh Samui.

Thai authorities said an autopsy showed his death was from natural causes and his family accepted the findings.

About 80 people attended the invitation-only service, including retired Australian Test captains Mark Taylor, Allan Border and Michael Clarke, while former England skipper Michael Vaughan and Warne's close-knit poker group were also present.

Others included his three children Brooke, Jackson and Summer, long-time teammates Mark Waugh and Ian Healy and Australia bowling greats Merv Hughes and Glenn McGrath.

Guests were asked to wear St Kilda scarves and a pair of them were draped across his coffin as it was driven around the Junction Oval, the former home ground of his beloved Australian Rules football team, to popular songs, including the 1970s Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes hit The Time of My Life, the Australian Associated Press reported.

Warne's close friend and TV presenter Eddie McGuire opened his eulogy, saying: "To Warnie. He was simply the best. He brought together so many things.

"The reason why he was so loved is because he was fallible, he was Superman. The magic part about Shane Warne was that he sprinkled his gold dust everywhere he went. He didn't become a hermit, he brought his friends into everything in life."

Warne's former partner, British actress-model Elizabeth Hurley, was unable to make the funeral.

"My heart aches that I can't be in Australia for Shane's funeral," she said on Instagram. "I was filming last night and, with the time jump, physically, can't get there.

"It still hasn't really sunk in that he's gone. It seems too cruel that all the people who loved him will never have another lion hug, but our memories will live forever. RIP Lionheart, with love, your Luna."

Warne was arguably the most influential cricketer since compatriot and batting great Don Bradman, and was widely credited with revitalising the art of leg-spin bowling after an era dominated by fast bowlers.

He was the first player to take 700 wickets, although his record was ultimately surpassed by Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan.

Warne also became the first player in over 90 years to take a hat-trick in the Ashes - against England in Melbourne in 1994.

A state memorial service will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground - where his statue stands - on March 30. Coldplay front man Chris Martin will deliver a tribute remotely, and fellow singers Elton John and Ed Sheeran will also send messages of condolences.

