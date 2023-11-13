Superb Fernandez secures Canada’s first Billie Jean King Cup title

SEVILLE – Canada coach Nathalie Tauziat praised Leylah Fernandez for shining in her role as a leader, which helped them clinch their maiden Billie Jean King Cup on Sunday.

The former US Open runner-up maintained her stunning form throughout the week as she beat Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-3 for the decisive point to help Canada seal a 2-0 win over four-time champions Italy in the final in Seville.

The world no. 20 had also defeated Czech Republic’s Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the singles semi-finals on Saturday before playing again in the decisive doubles, where she teamed up with Gabriela Dabrowski to defeat Czech multiple Grand Slam doubles champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

After the 21-year-old converted match-point, the Canadian team celebrated wildly on court in front of their jubilant fans.

“Leylah played her role as leader and that made all the difference,” said Tauziat. “She prepares like a boxer, ready to enter the ring, to receive blows and to give them.”

An ecstatic Fernandez said: “I can finally say this: We’re world champions, and we rightfully deserve it.

“We worked really hard the past years, and we just keep improving. Now it has shown in the biggest stage in the world.”

There was also a selection gamble that paid off, with Canadian teenager Marina Stakusic putting Canada within sight of glory thanks to a stunning victory over Italy’s Martina Trevisan in the first singles on Sunday, despite having lost the first singles to Krejcikova on Saturday.

The 18-year-old, 258th in the WTA rankings, produced a nerveless display to win 7-5, 6-3 against the 43rd-ranked Trevisan

Only when victory was within her grasp did Stakusic wobble when four match points went adrift as Trevisan, 30, served at 2-5.

But she shrugged off that disappointment and powered through her next service game, ending the contest with a crunching forehand winner.

“I’m so happy and honoured that I could play this week, this has been the best week of my life,” said Stakusic, who has not even played a WTA main-draw match this season.

Canada’s team will receive US$2.4 million (S$3.3 million) in prize money – a record for the women’s team event formerly known as the Fed Cup until 2020. A year ago, their men’s team had also won the Davis Cup for the first time.

Canada are the 13th nation to win the Billie Jean King Cup and the second new champions in two years following Switzerland’s triumph in Glasgow 12 months ago.