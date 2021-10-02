Super Wealthy sets sights on HK Sprint

Elated after extending a remarkable start to the season with a quartet, trainer David Hayes hopes to plot a path to December's Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint over 1,200m, after Super Wealthy triumphed in the Group 3 National Day Cup Handicap over 1,000m at Sha Tin yesterday.

Hayes had predicted Super Wealthy could match sprinters with better credentials and was proven right under a measured ride from Alexis Badel.

His charge clocked 54.96sec - a Sha Tin Group race record - and narrowly missed Valiant Dream's course mark of 54.68sec.

"He ran exceptional time, beating in-form horses (Sky Field and Lucky Patch)," said Hayes.

"He's done it twice in a row now, so I've got complete faith with him going into the good races here in Hong Kong. I just like the way he's relaxing, he's matured."

Hayes indicated the Group 2 Premier Bowl Handicap over 1,200m on Oct 17 is Super Wealthy's likely springboard into the HK$24 million (S$4.2 million) Hong Kong Sprint on Dec 12.

"That's probably a really nice race, because he'll be well-in at the handicaps and that will qualify him for the Internationals," he said.

"I would love to go to the Hong Kong Sprint with him. He's in form and can run time."

Atop the trainers' championship with 12 wins - five clear of Danny Shum - Hayes revelled in his most successful day since returning to Hong Kong last season.

Super Wealthy capped the Australian's four-bagger. He had won with Lord Thunder, Nervous Witness - his 500th Hong Kong victory - and Master Montaro.

"We're very lucky to have a lovely young team of horses, so it makes it easier to get up in the morning," said Hayes.

"They're important horses - all of them. We've got an excitement machine (Nervous Witness), a very impressive winner in the second (Lord Thunder) and Master Montaro won with some authority - like he's going places."

HKJC