Super Turbo all fired up

RACE 1 (2,200M)

10 Clement Legend ran on strongly last start over 1,800m. He ran fairly over this course and distance in June, finishing fourth to Penzance and he now looks at a mark where he can break through.

7 Rock The Tree was third in that Penzance race, more than three lengths ahead of Clement Legend. He hasn't shown anything in two starts this season but, third-up, he's capable of improvement.

6 The Joy Of Giving has filled the runner-up position in two of his three starts this season. He's going to win soon and it could be here.

4 Amazing Gold is next best.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

4 Universal Go Go has run well in each of his three starts this season, winning over 1,200m at his fresh run last month. He then finished fourth at the same course and distance before a good third when stepping up to 1,650m last time out. He should get a perfect run just behind the speed and will be hard to beat.

3 Ishvara showed last start that he was capable of winning off his current mark with a tough third. He deserves respect.

1 Ten Flames has disappointed this season with the return to Class 4, but he can show up at any time and he must be included.

6 Marvel Joy is not without a hope.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

12 Diamond Legend steps out for Tony Cruz for the first time. He was an impressive winner first-up last season off a higher mark and he's capable of doing something similar here.

7 Victorious Leader ran well enough in his first start, although he didn't run up to market expectations. He has trialled well for this.

10 Good Choice Ahead needs further distance but it wouldn't surprise to see him finishing off strongly fresh.

8 Oscar Magic hasn't done a lot in two starts but the step-up to 1,200m suits him.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

11 Chaparral Star has been a different horse since getting up in trip. He looks certain to win again up in Class 4 at some point and this looks a winnable race for him.

5 You Have My Word is likely to find this on the sharp side but he's capable of running a good race fresh.

7 True Grit improved tremendously last start. He has an awkward draw but he appears a typical John Size natural improver and should have every chance to improve on his three starts to date.

2 Enjoy Life may need ratings relief now but he can't be overlooked with the blinkers fitted this time.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

5 Winning Supreme is a likeable horse in that he gets out in front and makes his own luck. The return to 1,200m is a big plus in a race that doesn't look to have an abundance of speed.

7 Khaki dislodged his rider in his first run for Tony Millard, meaning that his last-start effort was the first time he had completed the course for his new trainer. That effort was good and points to him being able to pick up a win shortly.

3 Lamarosa hasn't reached the heights he looked set to achieve early in his career. Still, he appears to be at a mark where he can win again.

11 Travel Successor mixes his form but he's a live place chance.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

4 Starlight has not had the best of luck since he put together a number of wins to get his rating up into Class 2 territory. He should get every favour here and that gives him his chance to pick up his sixth win.

2 Sun Touch ran well in his only start at Happy Valley, a second to Har Har Heart last December. The 1,200m is a query. He may find it too sharp these days around Happy Valley. But, if he can land in a good position, he will have every chance.

8 Iron Boy is racing well enough to figure from the good draw.

6 All Best Friends is a place chance.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

2 Super Turbo has always shaped as a horse who would relish the extended mile at Happy Valley. But he has had the chance only once when third to Winner's Way and Jolly Banner - a strong form race, indeed. Now, he gets back up to the trip again and it won't take much for him to figure.

5 Turin Redstar is always a contender in these sorts of races.

6 Circuit Glory finally broke through for a win last time out. His temperament is going to hinder his progression up the ratings ladder, but he's clearly got the ability to win off this mark on his day.

7 Kingsfield should enjoy every chance from the good draw.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

6 Money Boy is a warhorse who looks set to continue where he left off last season, racing every couple of weeks and usually running his tough, honest race. He should get the run of the race behind the speed and will be flashing home.

3 E-Super should be able to lead this field and he should be in front for a long way - including somewhere near the post.

7 Cerefino won't be far away and his last-start win in June suggested he had more to come this term.

2 Storm Signal finally broke through last start. He will probably have to push forward again and sit outside E-Super but perhaps the penny might have dropped.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

10 Ultimate Glory has produced some great runs over the Happy Valley 1,650m but he gets only one chance a year to race at the city track these days due to a ban on him racing under lights. He did everything you'd want first-up if this was the target and he's a major player.

12 Gold Land should enjoy getting back to Happy Valley and he will get a soft run from gate 3.

8 Lucky Time gets the seven-pound (3.18kg) claim of Victor Wong and that could prove crucial if he is to perform again.

2 Thunder Stomp should also be able to race handy. He can stick on.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

4 Mr Genuine returns to his favourite course and distance fresh. He finished second in this race last year to subsequent Kranji Mile winner Southern Legend off the same mark, although he was also more forward in his preparation. He has an awkward draw to overcome but, if he gets the breaks, he should be hard to beat in this spot.

3 Gunnison keeps punching through and performing well without winning. He is getting up in the weights now, which isn't ideal for such a small, nuggety type. Nevertheless, his consistency ensures that he must be respected.

6 Super Hoppy has won his last three starts since transferring to Danny Shum's yard. He has his worst draw yet, but the five-pound claim of Dylan Mo keeps his weight down and he's sure to have plenty of admirers.

7 Keep Moving failed in his only attempt over 1,200m, but it appears the ideal time to step him up in trip again.