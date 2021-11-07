Super Sunday as Yeo, Loh chase first Super 500 titles

Singapore's top shuttlers continued their relentless pursuit of a first BWF World Tour Super 500 title by reaching their respective Hylo Open finals in Germany.

Yeo Jia Min outlasted Canada's third seed Michelle Li 21-12, 23-25, 21-12 yesterday.

She was followed by Loh Kean Yew, who beat Indian world No. 21 Lakshya Sen 21-18, 21-12 in their last-four clash.

World No. 26 Yeo will face Thailand's 14th-ranked Busanan Ongbamrungphan at the Saarlandhalle in Saarbrucken today for the championship and the US$24,000 (S$32,400) winner's cheque.

The Singaporean won their only previous meeting at the 2019 Badminton Asia Championships.

She told The Sunday Times: "I'm happy to overcome another challenge today.

"Busanan is an all-rounder and a good fighter, but I'm ready to give it my all."

This is Yeo's first Super 500 final, which is the fourth-highest level on badminton's world tour, and she is also set to break into the world's top 20 for the first time.

She had lost her two previous matches in straight games to the world No. 11 and 2014 Commonwealth Games women's singles champion Li.

But, despite failing to convert two match points and losing the second game, Yeo remained unfazed even with a wounded knee.

Overall, she played the steadier badminton and was happy to extend the rallies against her 30-year-old opponent, who had few answers to her delicate drop shots and athleticism during their 59-minute clash.

In the decider, Yeo pulled clear with seven straight points to make it 9-3 and left Li in a resigned heap with a lovely cross-court drop shot later on, as she claimed her highest-ranked scalp this year.

She said: "Inexperience meant I was unable to control the mental aspect well in the second game and I wasn't playing according to my game plan at all.

"I managed to calm down for the third game and not get too excited.

"For the final, I have to make sure I learnt from today's match and control the mental aspect better, be composed and stick to the game plan until the end."

The 22-year-old has been in fine form the past week, seeing off Chinese Taipei's world No. 39 Pai Yu-po, Indonesia's world No. 23 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung and Belgium's world No. 38 Lianne Tan.

World No. 39 Loh, in his first Super 500 final, will face either India's former world No. 1 Srikanth Kidambi or Malaysian second seed and All-England champion Lee Zii Jia.

He had beaten the top-seeded Sen in 36 minutes to win the Dutch Open in Almere on Oct 17.

HYLO OPEN

Finals: StarHub Ch201, 8pm