Super Rugby prepares for new format

WELLINGTON • New Zealand's Super Rugby players will begin what coaches have deemed to be a "second pre-season" today as they return to training following a relaxation of health and travel restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Southern Hemisphere rugby's governing body Sanzaar halted the competition in March after just seven weeks as governments worldwide responded to the Covid-19 crisis by instituting border closures and travel shutdowns.

New Zealand's government also introduced a nationwide lockdown before it loosened restrictions last week, allowing for the resumption of professional sport.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR), facing a multi-million dollar loss this year as a result of Covid-19, has announced a new domestic competition involving its five Super Rugby teams that would start on June 13.

While Super Rugby is normally an international competition featuring teams from Australia, South Africa, Argentina and Japan, the situation has made it impossible for the usual format to carry on.

Players are expected to turn up for their first meeting today and then ease into training to allow their bodies to get used to the high-impact collisions they can expect to face again next month.

"Along with everyone else, this period of time (away) makes a rugby player's body feel pretty good," Canterbury Crusaders coach Scott Robertson told Stuff Media yesterday.

"It is going to be a second pre-season for us in many ways."

NZR has implemented stringent health protocols for each team, restricting their "bubbles" and scheduling games in the 10-week competition for afternoons or early evenings so teams can fly in and out on same-day domestic flights.

Matches will be played in empty venues until government and health officials determine it is safe to lift social distancing rules and crowd size restrictions.

Players are to have their health closely monitored and must undertake daily temperature checks.

They will also be prohibited from socialising or congregating after training, with medical treatment staggered, and training and meeting areas are to be deep cleaned after use.

On the strict safety protocols, Auckland Blues coach Leon MacDonald said it was about minimising the risk of catching Covid-19, which would put the term in peril.

"If we can protect ourselves, make sure we don't get any cases, then we're more likely to get through the season, and that's the ultimate goal," he told Stuff Media last week.

"It wouldn't take much for us to get derailed and for things to get shut down."

