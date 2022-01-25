Super Handsome has the best staying ability

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) PORTRAYAL has done better with blinkers. He could get his just reward.

The biggest danger could be stable companion (4) CHARGE DOWN, who will not go down without a fight.

(10) MYCHANCETODREAM disappointed when backed last time but found problems. The filly could get back on track.

(3) ALABASTER, who showed improvement with blinkers, and (11) NAZDAROVYA could get into the frame.

(2) FORGOTTEN TIME appeared held up on his last run. He deserves another chance.

RACE 2 (1,450M)

(4) SENTBYDESTINY is well in on weights. She should come on after needing her last run.

With 4kg off his back, (6) TEAM GOLD could be competitive.

Stable companion (7) BARNEYS PRIDE needed his first run as a gelding.

(1) CAPTAIN LANNISTER is better than his last two runs suggest.

(2) FAST LOVE can improve on his last run.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(6) GRINDELWALD has come on well and could finish strongly if covered early.

(9) JAVA HOUSE is holding form. The filly should give a solid performance.

(1) TIGER IN THE SUN, who needed his last outing, could get a lot closer to her with 4kg off his back.

(10) PROCRASTINATOR found interference last time. On his penultimate run, he could get into the action.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(7) VEGAS HI RISE was not disgraced in his post-maiden effort.

He should get the better of (2) PHINDA MZALA, especially over the little extra ground.

The eight-year-old (1) ROCK OF AFRICA is a trier and should not be ignored for the money.

(4) SOUTH BOY needed his last outing and could come on heaps.

(9) CORVETTE CAPTAIN is coming off a rest and could get into the action fresh.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(2) SMORGASBORD won well on debut as a gelding. He could score again.

(4) QUANTUM KING was gallant in defeat last time. He was not striding out. With improvement, he should give his all.

(6) BOWIE will enjoy the likely fast pace and will be catching fast.

(5) GALLIC CHIEF is running well and should get into the reckoning.

RACE 6 (2,600M)

(1) SUPER HANDSOME stays best in this field. Despite the top weight, he could keep his challengers at bay.

(8) TRAVELING WILBURY, who is receiving 8.5kg from him, could sway things in her favour.

(6) SOUTHERN SONG is bred to stay but needs to go on with it.

(5) CATEGORY FOUR is versatile but finds problems.

(11) IDEAL WOLFF should not be far off on collateral form.

RACE 7 (1,450M)

(2) SUPREME QUEST has been in the money in all 10 starts and could resume winning ways.

(4) HOLLYWOODBOUND beat (7) SISTER LIGHT, who is 3kg better off for a 21/2-length difference, and (6) PRAIRIE FALCON, who has the same weight advantage for a further 11/2 lengths. They should get close.

(1) LEMON DELIGHT is giving weight all round but could make the frame.

Stablemates (3) BOLD ACT and (5) LILLIANA have ability. If ready after their rest, they could feature.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(1) SUITED CONNECTOR is holding form. If not affected by breathing problems, he could chalk up a deserved second victory.

Stablemates (2) BEYOND THE RUNWAY and (6) SO THEY SAY are no slouches. The only concern is they could just need a run.

(3) FLORENTINE was a bit flat in her second run after a rest but could get back on track.

(7) EAGLE STRIKE needed his last run and the blinkers are on.