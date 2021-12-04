Super Fortune can double his wealth

RACE 1 (1,800M)
1 Super Fast is racing well. Top apprentice jockey Jerry Chau takes a key 3lb (1.36kg) off his back.
2 Joyful Heart is yet to race on the dirt but he has moved well on this surface in a number of trials.
5 Toycoon is close to a first win. Expect improvement. The top-form Joao Moreira is engaged.
9 Yes We Can turned his form around last start. He should not be too far away.
RACE 2 (1,200M)
6 Run Run Good narrowly missed last start. He rates as a serious chance, albeit from Gate 10.
2 Amazing Knight has taken a liking to the dirt. He has claims, especially with Zac Purton retained.
5 General Trump is racing well. He narrowly missed last start and should go one better.
8 Telecom Missile is next best for the trainer Caspar Fownes and jockey Vincent Ho combination.
RACE 3 (1,200M)
2 Vento showed shades of inexperience on debut but he is clearly a talent with a bright future.
1 Snowalot won nicely on debut at 9-1. Purton sticks aboard and his experience holds him in good stead.
3 Eason has done well in Hong Kong since his arrival. He looks set to make an impact on debut.
9 Above All has claims with three runs on the board.
RACE 4 (1,650M)
6 Telecom Elite looks to be making inroads. He might be worth a go at big odds.
4 Turf Brilliant is paired with Purton once more and gets his chance.
13 Shinealot has every chance with no weight on his back.
7 El Valiente is in solid-enough form to put up a top show. Respect.
RACE 5 (1,200M)
10 Chiron has shown enough to suggest that a win was close, especially against this lot from the inside gate.
9 Lucky Ruby could prove difficult to catch if he manages to cross and find the front. He is a two-time winner on the dirt.
6 Fiery Diamond is open to improvement following a sound debut effort.
4 Smart Leader switches to the dirt. Purton sticks aboard which a good enough push to his chances.
RACE 6 (1,400M)
14 Easy Fortune proved his worth first-up, but has since struggled. Still, he is worth a chance with suitable conditions.
2 Pins Prince will have taken plenty of benefit from his first-up win. He can follow up.
12 Millennium Falcon is a supreme talent who is yet to show his best. He commands respect.
7 Nimble Nimbus is coming to hand.
RACE 7 (1,200M)
2 Californiadeepshot has trialled well on the dirt. Expect him to put his best foot forward.
1 Will Power loves the surface and is bidding for back-to-back dirt wins.
3 Silver Fig is also looking to score again following his last-start devastating course-and-distance win.
9 Chancheng Prince is bred for the surface, coming from the United States.
RACE 8 (1,000M)
11 Super Fortune looks a supreme talent off the back of an eye-catching debut win last start.
5 Nothing Impossible steps out on debut off the back of a solid trial. Expect big value.
3 Metro Warrior knows how to run his race, especially with Purton at the helm.
10 Seizing The Moment is progressing. Moreira takes the mount and is worth keeping safe.
RACE 9 (1,650M)
4 Ready Player One should be able to make good account of himself first-up.
12 Infinite Power is expected to roll forward and play catch me if you can.
1 Ultra Express is a three-time winner from his last four starts. He is expected to run well again.
8 Gameplayer Times does his best racing on the dirt. He is next best.
RACE 10 (1,400M)
7 Perfect Pair has not won for a while. But he has proven his worth at this level. He trialled well.
8 Gracylove has a bit of class. He has claims.
3 Hall Of Champ knows how to win over this course and distance.
10 All Beauty is worth including. He won at his penultimate start with a strong run from midfield.
