Super Fortune can double his wealth

RACE 1 (1,800M)

1 Super Fast is racing well. Top apprentice jockey Jerry Chau takes a key 3lb (1.36kg) off his back.

2 Joyful Heart is yet to race on the dirt but he has moved well on this surface in a number of trials.

5 Toycoon is close to a first win. Expect improvement. The top-form Joao Moreira is engaged.

9 Yes We Can turned his form around last start. He should not be too far away.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

6 Run Run Good narrowly missed last start. He rates as a serious chance, albeit from Gate 10.

2 Amazing Knight has taken a liking to the dirt. He has claims, especially with Zac Purton retained.

5 General Trump is racing well. He narrowly missed last start and should go one better.

8 Telecom Missile is next best for the trainer Caspar Fownes and jockey Vincent Ho combination.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

2 Vento showed shades of inexperience on debut but he is clearly a talent with a bright future.

1 Snowalot won nicely on debut at 9-1. Purton sticks aboard and his experience holds him in good stead.

3 Eason has done well in Hong Kong since his arrival. He looks set to make an impact on debut.

9 Above All has claims with three runs on the board.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

6 Telecom Elite looks to be making inroads. He might be worth a go at big odds.

4 Turf Brilliant is paired with Purton once more and gets his chance.

13 Shinealot has every chance with no weight on his back.

7 El Valiente is in solid-enough form to put up a top show. Respect.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

10 Chiron has shown enough to suggest that a win was close, especially against this lot from the inside gate.

9 Lucky Ruby could prove difficult to catch if he manages to cross and find the front. He is a two-time winner on the dirt.

6 Fiery Diamond is open to improvement following a sound debut effort.

4 Smart Leader switches to the dirt. Purton sticks aboard which a good enough push to his chances.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

14 Easy Fortune proved his worth first-up, but has since struggled. Still, he is worth a chance with suitable conditions.

2 Pins Prince will have taken plenty of benefit from his first-up win. He can follow up.

12 Millennium Falcon is a supreme talent who is yet to show his best. He commands respect.

7 Nimble Nimbus is coming to hand.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

2 Californiadeepshot has trialled well on the dirt. Expect him to put his best foot forward.

1 Will Power loves the surface and is bidding for back-to-back dirt wins.

3 Silver Fig is also looking to score again following his last-start devastating course-and-distance win.

9 Chancheng Prince is bred for the surface, coming from the United States.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

11 Super Fortune looks a supreme talent off the back of an eye-catching debut win last start.

5 Nothing Impossible steps out on debut off the back of a solid trial. Expect big value.

3 Metro Warrior knows how to run his race, especially with Purton at the helm.

10 Seizing The Moment is progressing. Moreira takes the mount and is worth keeping safe.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

4 Ready Player One should be able to make good account of himself first-up.

12 Infinite Power is expected to roll forward and play catch me if you can.

1 Ultra Express is a three-time winner from his last four starts. He is expected to run well again.

8 Gameplayer Times does his best racing on the dirt. He is next best.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

7 Perfect Pair has not won for a while. But he has proven his worth at this level. He trialled well.

8 Gracylove has a bit of class. He has claims.

3 Hall Of Champ knows how to win over this course and distance.

10 All Beauty is worth including. He won at his penultimate start with a strong run from midfield.

•Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club