Super Dan against his 'big four' rivals

V LEE CHONG WEI (2004-18)

The rivalry between the two stars (above) was considered one of the greatest the world has ever witnessed in the world of badminton.

Of their 40 meetings, Lin won the head-to-head battle by 28-12. They clashed in a final 22 times and in the semis 15 times.

They met twice in the final of the Olympic Games and World Championships. Lin won both to deny Lee a first gold in the two events.

Lin was also better in their 11 meetings in Super Series (including Super Series Premier) tournaments, winning nine of them.

They last fought against each other in the 2018 All England Open quarter-finals, which Lin won.

V TAUFIK HIDAYAT (2001-12)

In their first meeting in 2001, Lin, who was in his first year as a professional, comfortably beat Indonesian Taufik 15-2, 15-3 in the Asia Badminton Championships.

Before they met, Taufik was already a multiple champion, winning titles in the Thomas Cup, Asian Games, Asian Championships and the SEA Games.

The duo went on to face each other another 16 times, with Lin prevailing 13-4 in their head-to-head record.

Their final meeting was in the last 16 of the 2012 London Olympics, where Lin was the eventual champion. Taufik retired in 2013.

V PETER GADE (2002-12)

Lin, who had a superior 17-4 record over Gade, had also always gotten the better of his Danish rival on the world's biggest stages.

The pair met three times in the World Championships (2005, 2009, 2011), with Lin winning all their matches.

The Chinese also thumped Gade 21-3, 21-6 in the quarter-finals en route to winning his first Olympic gold at Beijing 2008.

One of the more significant moments came in 2004, when Lin was given his famed nickname "Super Dan" by Gade after he beat the Dane in the All England Open final.

Gade's final match at the top level was against Lin in an exhibition match at the 2012 Copenhagen Masters, where the Dane clinched a winning end to their rivalry.