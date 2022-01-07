Super Bowl to stay in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES • The National Football League (NFL) on Wednesday said it has no plans to move next month's Super Bowl from Los Angeles due to a spike in Covid-19 cases, and said its discussions with alternative sites is part of normal contingency planning.

A report by television station WFAA earlier in the day said the NFL had contacted the Dallas Cowboys to see if the team's AT&T Stadium could stage the Feb 13 showpiece if needed.

It cited an unidentified Cowboys management source as saying the move had been prompted by concern that possible Covid-19 restrictions in California could create problems to host the game at the Los Angeles Rams' and Los Angeles Chargers' SoFi Stadium.

However, in a statement to AFP, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league remained focused on staging the game in Los Angeles.

"We plan on playing Super Bowl LVI as scheduled at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb 13," McCarthy said.

"As part of our standard contingency planning process that we conduct for all regular and post-season games, we have contacted several clubs to inquire about stadium availability in the event we cannot play the Super Bowl as scheduled due to weather-related issues or unforeseen circumstances.

"Our planning process for the Super Bowl in Los Angeles is ahead of schedule and we look forward to hosting the Super Bowl there to culminate another fantastic NFL season for our fans and clubs."

The Omicron variant has sent Covid-19 cases skyrocketing across the United States in recent weeks, with infections in the Los Angeles area soaring.

Los Angeles County reported nearly 45,000 new cases over Saturday and Sunday, which followed a daily record high of 27,091 new infections on Friday. A further 21,790 cases were also confirmed on Tuesday.

