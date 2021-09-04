Super Axiom looks too good

RACE 1 (1,400M)

2 Dazzling Feeling is beginning to show something down in grade. The 1,400m trip also suits.

6 This Is Charisma caught the eye with a hard-held, quiet trial last weekend.

4 Formula Excel showed a bit of dash in his most recent trial. Joao Moreira taking the reins is a bonus.

8 Jungle Blaze is next best from Gate 2.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

7 Super Axiom has a tremendous cruising speed which could prove too classy for his seven rivals.

2 Green Aeon won first-up over this course and distance last term. He looks well-placed to fire again.

1 Good View Clarico is quality down the straight.

8 Super Win Dragon is lightly raced but appears to have his fair share of ability. He gets his chance.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

2 Biz Power has a bit of class about him, having chalked up a number of close-up finishes in Class 3. The drop in grade rates him as the one to beat.

1 Packing Victory scored a top win on debut last term at Happy Valley in this grade.

3 Casa De Forca is not without a hope under Karis Teetan.

12 Happy Time is next best with no weight in his back.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

8 Winning Dreamer is a high-class galloper, having won his first six starts on the bounce.

12 Naboo Attack could not have been more impressive on debut. He gets in with just 113lb (51.3kg).

2 Lucky Patch should roll forward to offset Gate 10.

5 Rattan will be suited by the likely fast pace.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

1 Lucky Maryknoll is on the cusp of a breakthrough win. Her latest trial was solid. She has drawn well.

9 Kwai Chung Elite is solid on his day. He was a strong winner two starts ago.

2 Zacian gets the services of Zac Purton. He bears close watching first-up for his new barn.

7 Fox Cheunger is in form and rates with a chance.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

6 Nervous Witness is well-placed to run well first-up in Hong Kong. He has caught the eye at the trials.

3 Spicy So Good is lightly raced, but has shown plenty of early speed. The inside gate suits.

1 Cordyceps Six is racing well. He looks to have held his condition over the off-season.

14 Who Loves The Ace has the ability. The light weight should afford him every opportunity.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

9 Viva Hunter has shown significant improvement between seasons. He has drawn well and slots in light for this first-up run.

3 President's Choice has his fair share of ability as a two-time winner in Hong Kong.

7 Touch Faith is proving a difficult commodity to get a gauge on. But he has a bit of talent and can figure.

1 Turbo Power, an American-bred galloper, can continue his climb up the handicap.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

3 Cheerful Leader rates strongly over this course and distance. He is a winner off this mark previously. From Gate 1, he should get every possible chance.

10 Dragon Commander is racing well. He is looking for a third consecutive win.

7 El Jefe mixes his form at times. But his best should see him prove competitive with Purton up.

8 Ezra has the ability and has drawn well.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

1 Super Oasis is making a welcome drop to Class 3. His form has been sound enough to expect a big first-up run.

2 Hall Of Champ looks like he has been set for this race off the back of an impressive trial.

3 Lucky Fun is ultra consistent with six top-two efforts from his past six runs, including three wins.

6 Kasi Farasi gets his opportunity with a good draw.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

4 E Star has performed strongly over this course and distance. Gate 1 should see him do next to no work in the run.

5 Master Montaro could find himself in a tricky position early on from Gate 13. Still, the ability is there but he needs luck.

9 Mister Snowdon burst onto the scene with a stylish second-up win in this grade last term. Gate 4 gives him every chance.

6 Roman Turbo mixes his form. But his best is up to this.

