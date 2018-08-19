Sunset tune-up for 70 ST Run 18.45km participants

In a build-up activity exclusive to participants of The Straits Times Run 2018, 70 people took part in a 15km sunset run yesterday along Punggol Waterway Park. The run was led by the ST Run's official pacers from the Running Department. The runners then got to unwind with a complimentary dinner, covered by ST, at Legend Cafe in Sengkang Stadium. Participants can look forward to another build-up activity before the Sept 23 ST Run - an outdoor yoga session along the waterfront on Sept 8. For more details, visit straitstimesrun.com or the ST Run Facebook page.

