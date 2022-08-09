Sunday's Stipes' report highlights

RACE 1

INTREPID (8th/$18) When questioned about the disappointing performance, jockey Vlad Duric said that he had anticipated settling just behind midfield, but the mare was not suited by the fast tempo. As a result, he settled further back than he had hoped.

He added that Intrepid did not travel well throughout. She came off the bit passing the 1,000m mark and was under pressure passing the 800m mark.

In the early part of the straight, he had difficulty using the whip when racing tight with Endless. Near the 200m mark, when endeavouring to pull the whip through, he momentarily dropped the near-side rein.

RACE 3

SACRED PIECE (last/$343) Returned lame near-fore, exhibited signs of respiratory disease and as a roarer.

BIONICS (5th/$91) When questioned about his riding of the gelding, apprentice jockey Iskandar Rosman said that he had been instructed to attempt to settle in midfield.

But, after facing interference near the 1,000m mark, he had to take up a position towards the tail.

He added that his mount was not suited by the fast tempo and, when carried wider on the home turn, he found the line well.

RACE 7

SPIRIT OF D'WIND (4th/$29) When questioned on his mount being slowly away and getting his head up after the start, Iskandar said that his mount had been restless in the barrier and continually throwing his head down.

As the gates opened, he was in the process of lifting the gelding's head. As a result, he lost considerable ground.

After viewing all available angles, the stewards accepted Iskandar's explanation.

RACE 9

HAPPY FRIDAY (3rd/$20) When questioned about the gelding racing back in the field, apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow said that she had anticipated settling in a midfield position.

But, after experiencing interference approaching the 1,000m mark, she had to settle at the tail of the field.

Passing the 700m mark, she again suffered interference when trying to improve her position through the field.

Once clear in the straight, Happy Friday found the line well.

MINHAAJ (last/$254) Returned lame near-fore.