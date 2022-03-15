Sunday's stipes' report highlights

RACE 1

HIGH WATER (1st/$275): When questioned regarding the apparent improved performance, trainer Donna Logan said that she felt the gelding had raced too keenly in his last start. On Sunday, the horse appeared to settle better with the blinkers removed. She added that High Water had benefited from his first-up run after his spell.

RACE 3

ROMANTIC (10th/$135): When questioned if there was an opportunity to come back and obtain cover, jockey John Sundradas said that, after being slightly slow to begin, he initially intended to come back. But the gelding commenced to race fiercely. As a result, he was unable to do so and raced wide without cover throughout. He added that the hard run in the early stages resulted in his mount failing to run on when asked in the straight.

RACE 4

RUNMINDERBINDERRUNN (8th/$27): When questioned, jockey Zyrul Nor Azman said that he had been instructed to push forward. But, after his mount blundered shortly after the start, he was unable to take up a forward position despite his urgings. He added that he had to restrain his mount off the heels of another runner near the 1,000m mark. The gelding travelled only fairly throughout and failed to respond when asked in the straight. The veterinary surgeon reported no abnormality.

KONAN (7th/$31): When questioned, jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin said that he was able to obtain an easy lead. But his mount was not suited when Lim's Pride improved to his outside in the middle stages. He added that, when asked in the straight, the gelding disappointed and gave ground quickly. The veterinary surgeon reported that the horse returned lame off-fore.

RACE 6

An objection was lodged by jockey Marc Lerner, the rider of the second-placed Con Speranza, against Ricvelo, being declared the winner, on the grounds of interference over the final 100m. After deliberation and considering all the evidence, the stewards felt that the interference had not affected the result of the race. The objection was overruled.

RACE 8

CONFLAGRANCE (7th/$17): When questioned, jockey Oscar Chavez said that it had always been his intention to settle in a rearward position. He added that, ideally, he would have preferred to improve slowly from the 800m mark. But he was unable to do so when racing in restricted room behind Maximilian and to the inside of Sound The Siren. He added that, when he was able to ride out his mount from the 650m mark, the gelding initially responded before weakening over the concluding stages. His explanations were noted. The veterinary surgeon reported that the horse returned lame near-fore.

RACE 10

BOY XANDER (9th/$8): When questioned, jockey Manoel Nunes said that the gelding, who was restless in the barrier, was slightly slow to begin. But he was still able to take up a leading position. He added that Boy Xander travelled well in the early and middle stages but slowed down in the straight. He felt that the horse would benefit from the run.

METAL WORLD (1st/$282): When questioned regarding the apparent improved performance, trainer Richard Lim could offer no explanation, other than the gelding benefited from racing fresh. When questioned about his plans, he said he would attempt to space the gelding's runs over shorter trips before eventually stepping up in distance.