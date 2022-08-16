Sunday's Singapore Stipes' report highlights

RACE 1

ALEXANDER (last/$41)

When questioned about the performance, jockey Matthew Kellady said that, after beginning fairly, his mount received pressure from his outside in the backstraight.

As a result, he raced in restricted room and made contact with the runners to his inside.

From the 1,100m mark, he had to race extremely wide throughout.

As a result, the gelding was left without a finishing effort.

RACE 2

SEVEN STARS (last/$658)

Bled.

RACE 4

CRYSTAL WARRIOR (8th/$112)

Bled.

RACE 5

LIM'S CRAFT (3rd/$22)

When questioned about his riding of the gelding, jockey Bernardo Pinheiro said that, from an awkward barrier draw, he was instructed to attempt to settle worse than midfield and to obtain cover.

He was able to obtain cover before the first turn, where his mount travelled well throughout.

He had hoped to improve his position from the 600m mark but was held up for some distance when racing to the inside of Fighter and behind Karisto.

Shortly after straightening, a run between Chivalric Knight and Griffin presented itself before both runners shifted some ground and he had to shift in across heels.

He was still unable to obtain clear running until approaching the 200m mark.

But, when clear in the straight, his mount found the line well.

RACE 7

TURF BEAUTY (4th/$96)

When questioned about his riding and if there was an opportunity for him to shift out approaching the 200m mark, jockey Shafrizal Saleh said that he had been instructed to go back, attempt to obtain cover and to ride his mount along after straightening.

He added that passing the 400m mark, it had been his intention to shift out and around My Boss.

But, when Crown Dancing, who was racing in front of him, commenced to shift out, he elected to shift back in into clear running.

RACE 8

TOP FIELD (7th/$333)

An inquiry into Shafrizal's handling of the gelding, with particular reference to the early and middle stages, will be held.

A veterinary examination was requested on Top Field.

RACE 10

PATTAYA (7th/$15)

When questioned about the performance on Pattaya, jockey Vlad Duric said that he had been instructed, from an awkward barrier, to go back and obtain cover which he was able to do.

He added that the gelding travelled extremely well throughout.

But, when was asked to quicken from the 600m mark, his mount did not respond and failed to run on in the straight.

CHARMINGTON (1st/$15)

Apprentice jockey Yusoff Fadzli, who rode his 40th winner on Charmington, will be permitted to claim only 2kg with immediate effect.

RACE 11

HONGKONG GREAT (12th/$26)

When questioned about the performance, Duric said that he had anticipated settling better than midfield. But he struck interference in the backstraight and settled further back than he had hoped.

The gelding raced very keenly in the early and middle stages but, when ridden out, his mount failed to respond to his riding.

Duric felt that Hongkong Great was not totally comfortable with the soft track conditions.

GOLD STAR (13th/$357)

Bled.

RACE 12

PROOF PERFECT (last/$29)

Bled.