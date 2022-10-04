Sunday's Singapore Stipendiary Stewards' report highlights

RACE 1

EASTIGER (6th/$22)

When questioned about the performance, jockey Vlad Duric said that, with a fast tempo expected, he had anticipated taking up a position behind the leaders.

But, when Tom Cat and Alexander continued to improve on his inside, he had to race wide throughout.

He added that, although racing wide, the gelding travelled well.

But, when asked in the straight, the horse initially responded before weakening over the concluding stages.

HAPPY FRIDAY (4th/$410)

When questioned about his riding of the gelding, jockey Koh Teck Huat said that he had been instructed to settle the gelding where comfortable and attempt to obtain cover.

He added that his mount travelled well but was unable to improve passing the 600m mark when held up.

When ridden out in the early part of the straight, the gelding started to make ground before being unable to obtain a clear run for some distance passing the 300m.

He added that, once clear in the straight, Happy Friday found the line well.

His explanations were noted.

RACE 2

BRIGGS (10th/$15)

When questioned about the performance, jockey Manoel Nunes said that his mount raced very keenly in the early and middle stages. The horse was inclined to lay out from the 600m until straightening.

As a result of racing keenly, the gelding failed to run on in the straight.

He felt that the gelding would be better suited over a shorter distance with a faster speed.

Briggs was found to have bled.

RACE 4

GLORY SHINE (last/$257)

Bled.

HIGH LIMIT (8th/$436)

When questioned about the tactics adopted, apprentice jockey Akmazani Mazuki said that he had been instructed to lead, so he rode his mount along shortly after the start.

He added that, before the 1,400m, he became aware of the big lead that he had established. He tried to slow the tempo but was unable to do so when the gelding refused to come back under him.

Trainer Jerome Tan confirmed the instructions. He added that he had not expected High Limit to lead by such a margin.

But, when assessing the race, he was aware of the limited pace, which therefore allowed High Limit to establish a big lead.

When questioned about the future plans for High Limit, Tan said that he would bring the gelding back to middle distances and attempt to have the horse ridden forward.

After taking into consideration the sectional times, their explanations were noted.

RACE 5

THE JUN (4th/$21) Returned lame near-fore.

RACE 7

BIG FORTUNE (10th/$31)

Returned lame off-fore.

RACE 8

LEGACY FORTUNE (7th/$16)

When questioned about the performance, Nunes said that he had to race wide and was unable to obtain cover. As a result, the gelding was left without a finishing effort.

The vet reported that the horse returned lame off-fore.

RACE 11

ILLUSTRIOUS (last/$37)

When questioned about the performance, jockey Wong Chin Chuen said that he was instructed to lead, if possible.

But, after being slightly slow to begin, he had to make some use of the gelding early.

He added that, when Sky Eye continued to go forward, his mount raced very keenly and refused to settle.

As a result, he was left without a finishing effort.

The vet reported that the horse returned as a roarer and lame off-fore.