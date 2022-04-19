Sunday's Singapore stipendiary stewards' report highlights

RACE 1

DAVID'S SLING (9th/$17)

When questioned, jockey Manoel Nunes could offer no explanation for the horse's performance. He said David's Sling travelled only fairly and failed to respond when ridden out in the straight, during which he made a respiratory noise.

RACE 2

ALEXANDER (9th/$12)

When questioned on the performance, jockey Mohd Zaki said that he had been instructed from a wide barrier to attempt a forward run.

But, when runners to his inside improved, he had to race wide and could not come back for cover as the gelding was overracing.

He added that as a result of the hard run, Alexander was left without a finishing effort.

SUPER TALENT (4th/$153)

When questioned regarding his riding of Super Talent, jockey Amirul Ismadi said that he had been instructed to attempt to settle in midfield. After beginning only fairly, he rode his mount out shortly after the start to attempt to take up that position.

He added that with the fast tempo, Super Talent failed to display the necessary pace to go forward. He then allowed the gelding to settle where comfortable.

When questioned regarding his vigour in the straight, Amirul said that he intended to shift to the outside of Alexander shortly after straightening.

But, when Fight To Victory held his position on the outside, he was obliged to shift back in to obtain clear running. However, with runners in front of him, he was obliged to stop riding twice in the straight and, approaching the winning post, he was eased when awkwardly placed on heels.

The Stewards noted his explanations, but warned him that he must ride all his mounts so as to leave no room for query.

RACE 3

CAPTAIN SINGAPORE (last/$32)

Returned lame near-fore.

RACE 5

STAR EMPIRE (last/$124)

Returned lame near-fore and with anhidrosis.

CIRCUIT STAR (4th/$62)

Jockey Oscar Chavez was questioned regarding his riding and if there was an opportunity for him to obtain cover in the early stages. Chavez said that from the outside barrier, and as the gelding had previously resented the kickback, he was reluctant to restrain his horse and take up a trailing position with cover in the backstraight.

He added that, although obliged to race wide throughout, this was to him the better option to allow Circuit Star to perform to his best.

Trainer James Peters said that he had anticipated Circuit Star going forward and settling just outside the leaders but not being caught extremely wide throughout.

When asked if there was an opportunity for Chavez to try and obtain cover passing the 800m, Peters said that those tactics had not been discussed and it would have been preferred rather than covering excessive ground.

Chavez's explanation was noted, but stewards warned him that in their opinion, he had erred in not trying to get cover in the backstraight, and he must ride his mounts so as to leave no room for query.

RACE 7

BLAZING KID (last/$13)

When questioned regarding the performance, Chavez said that due to the delayed start, the gelding did not like standing in the barriers for long, became restless and did not jump cleanly.

He added that his mount travelled only fairly and appeared to resent the kickback and, when ridden out, the horse did not respond.

Blazing Kid returned lame near-fore.

RACE 8

QUEEN LAGERTHA (5th/$69)

Returned lame near-fore.

RACE 9

RESURGENCE (6th/$159)

An inquiry into the running and handling of the gelding will be held today at 2pm.

GOOD CATCH (8th/$27)

Returned lame off-hind.

RACE 12

THE BULLET (9th/$16)

When questioned regarding the performance, Nunes said that the gelding is still immature and was quite agitated behind the barriers.

He added that as instructed, he allowed The Bullet to race forward. But the gelding was not suited when Water Rocket improved to his outside and, when ridden out in the straight, he failed to run on.

The Bullet returned as a roarer.