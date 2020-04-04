Sunday's Hong Kong (sha tin) form analysis

RACE 1 (1,000M)

4 Decisive Twelve is going to prove hard to catch after his debut third. 5 Dream Team can also improve on his last-start fourth. 1 Trust Me is searching for his third win from his last four starts. 11 Regency Poet is next best for the in-form trainer Manfred Man.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

11 Unique Treasure is drawn to get a soft run - looks his race to lose. 2 Take What You Need just needs luck, having finished runner-up on three occasions from eight starts. 3 Victoriam mixes his form but his best is up to this. 9 Little Wise Man gets his chance with a good gate and rider's claim.

RACE 3 (1,600M)GROUP 2 CHAIRMAN'S TROPHY

2 Waikuku can continue on an upward trajectory following his last-start Group 1 Stewards' Cup victory. 1 Beauty Generation comes into this following success in the Group 1 Queen's Silver Jubilee Cup. 7 Flying Thunder has been racing out of his skin this season. 3 Ka Ying Star was second two starts ago to Beauty Generation.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

5 Ka Ying Excellent caught the eye last start, finishing a nose second over this course. 2 Chairman Lo, unlucky so far, has the raw ability to get the job done. 8 Casimiro is in with a chance, epecially from the good gate. 4 Loriz is next best.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

1 Dark Dream has proven over this course and distance, having won twice. 6 Chefano has also proven himself as a solid 2,000m galloper. 10 Butterfield's inside draw will afford him every opportunity. 2 Eagle Way steps out again over his preferred distance.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

6 King Dragon has placed in three of his last four runs. Drawn well. 13 Plikclone now appears down to a competitive mark. 5 Defining Moment can make his presence felt with a race run to suit. 9 Party Everyday has the raw ability to upset the apple cart.

RACE 7 (1,200M) GROUP 2 SPRINT CUP

8 Aethero's recent trial suggests that he can bounce back to win. 2 Thanks Forever will relish the prospect of a soft surface. 1 Hot King Prawn has proven at this level and has drawn Gate 1. 6 Big Party will relish the expected soft surface tomorrow.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

4 Dublin Star comes into this off two third-place efforts. Drawn well. 5 So We Joy turned his form around last start to grab third. Chance. 3 El Jefe is in form. He is looking for back-to-back wins. 8 This Is Charisma narrowly missed last start. Chance again.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

4 Ping Hai Bravo is a serious talent on the rise. He is looking for his third win from his last four starts. 6 Big Fortune can lead and give his rivals something to run down. 8 Star Luck has turned his form around. This race looks suitable. 11 Magic Supreme is next best.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

3 Glorious Lover has a strong say if he can sit closer in the run. 8 Ultimate Glory, a veteran with five wins from 75 starts, can surprise. 1 Farhh Above is a serious talent although he failed last time out. 13 Emerald Spur is a consistent customer.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club