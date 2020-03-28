Sunday's Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

RACE 1 (1,400M)

8 Kwai Chung Elite is racing well enough to indicate a win is near. 2 Speedy Missile looks ready to finally piece it all together. 1 Hurricane Hunter is a two-time course-and-distance winner. 11 Golden Cannon has drawn to get the right run. He's proven.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

6 Cheerful Star appears suited stepping back to 2,000m. 10 Happy Rocky can figure with no weight on his back. 4 Defining Moment mixes his form but on his day he is up to this.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

9 Fantasy is going to take a power of beating with no weight. 5 Urban Dancer, a newcomer who has trialled well, represents value. 3 Handsome Bo Bo turned his form around last start to finish third. He's proven in Class 3. 1 Team Spirit's only concern is the top weight on his back.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

13 Iron King has shown that a maiden win isn't too far away. 8 Incanto Prepared is a steady improver. His turn isn't too far away. 1 Dream Warriors can figure with the return to the grass. 7 Regency Master has shown glimpses of ability. Respect.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

5 Jade Phoenix has placed in all three runs. A win is near. 6 Team Power was overrun only in the finish last start and is a chance. 2 Grade One has every opportunity with a drop back to this grade. 12 Victory Mastery is lightly raced but appears capable.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

3 The Runner looks ready with two recent good runs under his belt. 2 Sam's Love won well three starts ago and has held his condition well. 1 Juneau Park is still in Class 4 after winning just by a nose. 13 Winwin Thirtythree gets his chance with no weight on his back.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

13 War Of Courage has never finished outside the top three, which includes a win. He can figure. 2 Heart Conquered has done well in Hong Kong in four starts. 6 Valiant Dream has won twice from his last five starts. 7 Grateful Heart did well on debut and his latest trial was impressive.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

1 Superich gets all the favours from the soft draw. 12 Picken has been unlucky but is a top hope with Joao Moreira up. 13 Beauty Icon grabbed third last time out. From the inside draw, he can turn that around. 6 Hardly Swears can improve from his latest run.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

13 Enzemble has found a suitable trip with no weight on his back. 2 High Rev is talented and suited for this distance at Sha Tin. 4 Band Of Brothers is ready now after his last-start fourth. 5 Lobo's Legend will relish the step-up to the mile.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

5 Duke Wai is the one to beat on his four-in-a-row feat. 3 Perfect Match has won his last two starts. A hat-trick is possible. 9 Hong Kong Bet has the ability. He's a two-time Valley winner. 12 Shining Ace is next best if he can recapture his form at Happy Valley.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club