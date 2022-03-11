Sun wants shining treble

Singapore is proving to be a happy hunting ground for Chinese paddler Sun Yingsha, who won two events here in 2019 and last year - the women's singles at the T2 Diamond and World Table Tennis (WTT) Cup Finals respectively.

And the new world No. 1 has designs on winning here again as she aims for a unique double hat-trick at the inaugural US$2 million (S$2.72 million) WTT Grand Smash, which is ongoing at the OCBC Arena until March 20.

The bubbly 21-year-old is the top seed for the women's singles and women's doubles with compatriot and world No. 4 Wang Manyu. She is also teaming up with countryman and world No. 13 Wang Chuqin in the mixed doubles, where they are seeded second.

At the Singapore Smash media day yesterday, Sun told The Straits Times: "There are good vibes about Singapore as a host city, which are derived from the arena set-up as well as the fans' enthusiasm, and I enjoy competing here a lot.

"I will consider Singapore my lucky ground if I can win here again this time."

The potentially punishing schedule does not faze the right-handed attacker as it not new to her, judging by her daily routine that sees her wake up at 7am, train until noon and resume at 3.30pm on days with double sessions till 7.30pm. For days with triple sessions, she trains in the morning, from 3.30-5.30pm and 7.30-10pm.

All her hard work paid off at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, United States, in November, when Sun won gold in the women's and mixed doubles with her regular partners and made it to the women's singles final, where she lost 4-2 to Wang.

Sun, who opens her campaign against Germany's world No. 64 Sabine Winter today, said: "It was a test of my physical fitness and mental strength, and I managed to make it to the final in all three, so I have the experience of going through such a schedule.

"Physically, I felt okay. The real test comes towards the end of the tournament, on the final weekend when the matches are more frequent and intense as we enter the semi-finals and finals.

"What is crucial is how to plan each day so I can balance practice, competition and recovery. I think I can get used to this because the preparation is already done before the tournament, and I hope to last until the end again."

Other than Sun, there are a whole host of Chinese superstars and up-and-comers looking to stamp their mark in Singapore.

World No. 2 Ma Long, who has five Olympic, 12 world championship and nine World Cup gold medals, wants to create another slice of history by winning the Singapore Smash men's singles. He plays Portugal's 26th-ranked Marcos Freitas today.

The 33-year-old, who is the first man to retain his Olympic men's singles crown, said: "I'm not truly a legend yet since I have not retired. Maybe when I retire and look back, I can say I'm leaving a legacy like Liu Guoliang and Kong Linghui."

However, there will be plenty of non-Chinese candidates looking to upset the established order in the five categories.

One of them is local favourite and world No. 9 Feng Tianwei, who is up against 18-year-old Chinese rising star Kuai Man, a 131st-ranked qualifier and world youth champion who won the women's singles and doubles at the WTT Contender Muscat in Oman last Saturday.

She will take heart from having beaten top Chinese players like Ding Ning and Liu Shiwen in 2010 and Chen Meng as recently as 2019. Feng, 35, said: "I feel fortunate that at my age I can compete against the new generation and experience the difference. I enjoy the challenge.

"I've done some calculations. From Wang Nan until this encounter against Kuai Man, I have probably faced seven generations of Chinese players. I'm glad to have been able to persevere and still be able to compete against them."

Also on the hunt for honours are Sweden's men's doubles pair Kristian Karlsson and Mattias Falck, and Chinese Taipei's mixed doubles duo of Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching - both pairs are the world No. 1s and top seeds in Singapore.

Lin, who is ranked seventh in the men's singles and is also playing in the men's doubles, said: "I lost in the first round the last time I was here for the WTT Cup Finals, so I'm aiming to win my first match (against Finland's world No. 63 Benedek Olah) first.

"As for the constant competition against China's players, I definitely enjoy the feeling of fierce duels against strong opponents, and it helps us improve as well.

"I-ching and I have been partnering for almost three years. We have a good understanding and are quite formidable in our first three strokes, serving and receiving, so we hope to put up a good performance here this time."

Up to 3,000 spectators may attend the event per session, in accordance with the prevailing safe management measures. All spectators have to abide by the Covid-19 rules, which include full vaccination and submission of a negative self-administered antigen rapid test (ART) result before entry.

Individuals who have recovered from a Covid-19 infection within the past 180 days regardless of vaccination status, those who are medically ineligible for vaccination and unvaccinated children aged 12 and below may attend the event. They will also have to submit a negative self-administered ART result before entry.

Ticketing information can be found at www.sistic.com.sg.

WTT GRAND SMASH

Day 1: Singtel TV Ch115 & StarHub Ch206, 2pm & 7pm