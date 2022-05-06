Sun Ops set to shine again

Bleeding sprinters can be a bit like rubber bands.

You need to put work into them to keep them taut and ready to go again, but without overstretching them or they may relapse.

Trainer Desmond Koh has been mindful of this delicate equilibrium ever since his promising speedball Sun Ops bled at his last start in August.

Once the mandatory three-month suspension was over, the Singaporean handler gradually brought the I Am Invincible five-year-old back to race fitness, complete with the timely enlistment of three-time Singapore champion jockey Manoel Nunes on his return to Kranji in November.

The road back to full-on racing for the two-time Kranji winner (1,000m and 1,100m) has required extra care, but it has all been worth it after Sun Ops passed the last two crucial tests with flying colours.

With Nunes aboard, he won his two barrier trials in style, with the second one on April 28 the more gratifying.

That was when Koh put the screws on. The speedy bay put the trial away with a four-length win and returned to the stable with no respiratory issue.

In other words, he has not snapped. The elasticity limit was not exceeded - and he is ready to uncoil in this Sunday's Class 3 race over 1,000m on Polytrack.

"He's a hard-going horse, and we put Nunes on as his partner as he's got good hands," said Koh.

"Nunes liked the horse from Day 1 and said he would like to ride him. He often works the horse.

"We've brought him back slowly after he bled. He's done a good job to get back on track.

"As he's a pure 1,000m horse, we had to put pressure on at some stage, but he's responded very well so far. Fingers crossed, it'll be the same this Sunday."

Nunes certainly brought his silky skills when nursing the gelding to his two barrier trial wins.

"He had two nice trials. At the second one, we gave him a bit of a squeeze," said the Brazilian ace.

"There's always a worry when you do that on bleeders, but he responded very well and has come through that without any problem."

Sunday will be a different kettle of fish, though, but Nunes is excited all the same to be climbing aboard the former Sydney-based two-time 900m winner (when known as Covert Ops) in a race for the first time.

"When I came back last year, Desmond asked me to work Sun Ops and I liked him right away," he said.

"He's a big horse, but he can run. They told me he bled the last time.

"I've been working him a lot. I also changed the bit as he likes to throw his head around.

"He could have run in November, but they decided to put him away again to give him more time.

"Then there was no 1,000m race for him either, and that's why he hasn't raced for so long.

"I think he can become a good Class 1 or Class 2 horse. If he doesn't bleed this Sunday, he'll run well."

Sun Ops has drawn well with barrier No. 4, but having the likes of King Arthur, Happy Moment and Ararat Lady in the mix, Koh is a little bit more conservative than Nunes.

His priority is to see the Sun Bloodstock Racing Stable-owned galloper come through that first-up run without a hitch.

"He's still a bit heavy, but he's always been a game horse. Unfortunately he bled and that stopped him in his tracks," he said.

"The race has a lot of depth on Sunday. We'll need luck on our side."