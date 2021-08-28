Sun Ops is back to keep up the heat

Patience is a virtue.

In trainer Singaporean trainer Desmond Koh's case, it could well spell success for his exciting sprinter Sun Ops.

The Sun Bloodstock Racing Stable-owned five-year-old Australian-bred was given two more weeks' preparation for his comeback to stand a better chance in tomorrow's $70,000 Class 3 event over the Polytrack 1,000m (Race 10, 4.30pm).

Koh could have raced his speedy bay gelding in a Class 2 race over the Polytrack 1,100m on Aug 15.

But he felt that this would have meant only a 14-week spell since his last start in a Class 3 race over Poly 1,100m on May 9, when Sun Ops was a beaten $8 favourite.

That day, the son of I Am Invincible and Fine Bubbles was attempting a grand hat-trick from his third Kranji start.

He had lived up to his brilliant trial-winning form to win his debut by 21/2 lengths over the Poly 1,000m in Class 4 on Feb 27. He followed up with a Class 3 victory over an extra 100m on the same surface on April 18.

In his third start, he led as expected from the word "go", but shortened strides late to finish third to Ocean Crossing. He was beaten by 11/2 lengths and a head.

So Koh gave the Aug 15 race a miss, preferring to adjourn the five-year-old's comeback to tomorrow. This gives his charge a 16-week break in between races.

"I wanted to give him one more gallop. So I pulled him out of that race two weeks ago, and he won a nice trial last week," said Koh.

"Besides, I think the Class 2 would have been a bit too strong. In saying this, he's in a Class 3 race this Sunday, but it still looks like he's up in class against good horses like Songgong Hera and Ararat Lady.

"Even though he won in Class 3 company, the field wasn't as strong. This Sunday's is the real deal."

The Jason Lim-trained Songgong Hera has been scratched. Taking over his place is another live hope, trainer Michael Clements' three-time winner and speed merchant Ablest Ascend, who will vie for the lead.

Besides the strong opposition, Koh is also worried about Sun Ops' handicap.

"The 58kg is also a big concern, but I hope he can still do it. I was still happy with his last start when he led, even if he faded late," he said.

"I gave him a freshen-up, probably more because there weren't any races for him."

Sun Ops had Noh Senari astride in his debut victory. Oscar Chavez took over the riding duties the last two starts.

The Panama-born naturalised Singaporean steered Sun Ops to a commanding victory in last week's trial. The combination dictated terms from the jump before they put daylight on the chasing pack. In the end, he won by four lengths from Universal Empire.

"It was just a barrier trial, he has to bring it to the races," said Koh, in his typical low-key style.

"I told Oscar to give him a squeeze in the straight and he put it away nicely. That was the gallop I felt he needed to top him off.

"I could have used an apprentice jockey for a bit of weight relief, but Oscar knows him well and has been working with him for a while."

Regardless of what Sun Ops does tomorrow, it will be a useful guide on his future.

"He's a Polytrack horse and does what a sprinter does," said Koh.

"If he keeps going through his grades, I may look at the Merlion Trophy for him at the end of the year. It's a Polytrack race, but it would have been much better over 1,000m or 1,100m."

The $110,000 Group 3 Merlion Trophy over 1,200m on Nov 27 is the only Polytrack feature left on this year's Singapore racing calendar.