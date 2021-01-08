Suga vows Games will go ahead despite stiff curbs

TOKYO • Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga promised yesterday that the Olympic Games would be held this summer although Tokyo has entered a second state of emergency.

Mr Suga, who became Prime Minister last September, told a press conference: "I am determined to hold a safe and secure Games."

He added that he is optimistic that enthusiasm among the Japanese public will grow once vaccinations begin, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The Covid-19 situation has been worsening since last month. The number of daily confirmed cases in Japan surpassed 7,000 for the first time, with 2,447 cases reported in Tokyo, setting a new high for the second day in a row, the state broadcaster NHK said.

Mr Suga declared a state of emergency for the Tokyo metropolitan area including Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures yesterday, authorising tougher measures to fight Covid-19.

The state of emergency will be effective from today to Feb 7, with measures including urging people to stay home and calling for restaurants and bars to stop serving alcohol by 7 pm and close by 8pm.

The number of spectators at live events, including sports events, will be limited to half of the available seats, and no greater than 5,000.

That means that Japan is in a race against time to ensure that test events for the July 23-Aug 8 Olympics can restart on March 4 as rescheduled.

The first will be the Fina artistic swimming Olympic qualification tournament from March 4 to 7 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Overseas athletes had been expected to attend some of the test events.

According to the BBC, the International Olympic Committee "has full confidence in the Japanese authorities and the measures they are taking".

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government also announced yesterday that upcoming exhibitions of the Olympics torch around Tokyo have been postponed "to reduce the flow of people and the further spread of Covid-19".

