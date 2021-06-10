Suga unhappy to face the heat alone

TOKYO • Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said yesterday he regretted having to take all the flak for holding the Summer Olympics during a pandemic, as his government was reported to favour allowing domestic spectators into stadiums to watch the Games.

Tokyo 2020, already postponed by a year, has faced strong opposition from the public, medical experts and some former athletes amid a fourth wave of infections.

And Mr Suga's comments appeared to illustrate tensions bubbling to the surface as the government bolsters its assurances to the world that the Games will be safe when they start on July 23.

He was speaking in response to comments at a parliamentary session from an opposition lawmaker, who said the prime minister had been coming under attack over holding the Games during the Covid-19 pandemic when the host city's governor, Ms Yuriko Koike, should be weighing in.

"I'm very glad you said what I want to say," he replied.

"Even though I (tried to make) such remarks, parliament's discussions conclude that all the responsibilities should be taken by the prime minister.

"...I am not trying to run away from (responsibilities), but I feel it is regrettable that this is the direction of the debate in parliament."

Government officials and the Olympics' organisers are in favour of holding the Games with local spectators as Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out and case numbers decline, the Asahi newspaper reported, without citing sources.

The prime minister's office also declined to comment. Foreign spectators are already prohibited from the Olympics and organisers will finalise plans for local ones before the end of this month.

Japan has recorded more than 760,000 Covid-19 cases and more than 13,600 deaths. Tokyo and other regions are still under a state of emergency which is set to be lifted on June 20. The country's vaccination rate has risen to about 11 per cent of its population with at least one dose, still slow compared with other advanced nations.

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto said on Tuesday that overseas media will be monitored via GPS and not be allowed to visit unregistered areas outside of their hotels and competition venues.

Tokyo 2020 organising committee chief executive Toshiro Muto added yesterday that athletes will also be subject to GPS monitoring.

However, the system will be used not to track every single movement of the Olympic participants but to retroactively trace them if an issue arises.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne yesterday said some athletes she has met are "so excited to be able to participate in the Games".

But, on the same day, the Australian baseball team pulled out of the final Olympic qualifying tournament due to "insurmountable" challenges amid the pandemic.

The decision comes less than a week after Chinese Taipei's withdrawal from the June 22-26 tournament in Puebla, Mexico.

REUTERS