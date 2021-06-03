'Suffering' pays off for Burundi's Niyonsaba

MONTREUIL (France) • Olympic 800m silver medallist Francine Niyonsaba, barred from competing over that distance by testosterone-reducing regulations imposed by World Athletics, set an Olympic qualifying time in the women's 5,000m in a meet in France on Tuesday.

The Burundian, like South Africa's Caster Semenya who beat her to the 800m gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has been trying to qualify for the postponed Tokyo Games this summer.

Niyonsaba, 28, clocked 14min 54.70sec as she finished fourth in Montreuil, bettering her personal best by more than 17 seconds and easily coming in under the Olympic qualifying time of 15:10.00.

"I'm qualified, I'm very happy, it was my desire," she said.

"I had a great race, I'm very proud. It was tough for me to step up from 800m to 5,000m, there's been a lot of suffering.

"It took time, but I persisted, I adapted my training, I doubled my efforts as far as the 800m is concerned. It's a great response."

Women like Niyonsaba and Semenya who have unusually high levels of testosterone, which gives them added strength, are prohibited from competing in races between 400m and a mile (1.6km).

It has left them looking at what other events they might have a chance at earning a ticket to the Tokyo Games.

Two-time Olympic 800m champion Semenya failed again last Friday to qualify for the 5,000m, timing 15:32.15 in Durban.

The International Olympic Committee has set June 29 as the qualification deadline for athletes wanting to compete in Japan.

