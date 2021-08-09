Success of pandemic Olympics hailed

TOKYO • Britain's Olympic chief has said that the staging of the Tokyo Games in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has proved the doubters wrong, while a former International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive claims it was a "miracle".

The first Olympics to be postponed took place a year late and in stadiums where spectators were largely banned.

Yet the competitors produced outstanding performances, seemingly unaffected by the lack of atmosphere, and the highly sceptical public slowly warmed to the Games happening in their country - even if most were not able to watch in person.

Hugh Robertson, chairman of the British Olympic Association (BOA), said that the people who questioned whether the Olympics should go ahead had been put in their place.

"The doubters have been proved wrong. The world has gone through an exceptionally difficult 18 months but athletes from across the globe came together and put on a memorable show," he said.

"The Games have been held in the most challenging circumstances imaginable and the organisers have excelled."

Michael Payne, the former head of marketing at the IOC, said he believed these unusual Games had provided "optimism and hope for the future".

Payne, who in nearly two decades at the IOC was credited with transforming its finances through sponsorships, added he believed the IOC had "held its nerve".

Polls before the Games consistently showed the Japanese people were against hosting the event as Covid-19 cases rose to record levels and a state of emergency was declared in Tokyo.

Japan hit the milestone of one million cases last Friday but the Olympics did not become the super-spreader event as feared due to the countermeasures in place.

The IOC yesterday confirmed that there were a total of 430 Games-related Covid-19 cases since July 1, but only 32 of them were Olympic Village residents and just 19 athletes could not participate due to positive tests.

"It was an absolute miracle they happened," said Payne.

"A miracle the Japanese pulled it off, a miracle the IOC got all the athletes here and staged a Games in the midst of a pandemic."

Veteran IOC member Gunilla Lindberg, secretary-general of ANOC (Association of National Olympic Committees), agreed the Tokyo Games "exceeded all of our expectations".

While Payne felt it was debatable whether holding the Olympics amid the pandemic was the biggest hurdle the IOC had overcome in its long history, citing the financial problems the body experienced in the 1980s, there was no doubt it had been an "incredibly successful" competition.

Both Lindberg and Payne also asserted the Games had proved popular with the Japanese, despite the doom and gloom beforehand.

TV viewership for the opening ceremony averaged 56.4 per cent in the Kanto region, which includes Tokyo and its surrounding areas, the highest ratings for the event since the previous Tokyo Olympics was held in 1964.

"The moment they started winning gold medals, the TV ratings went off the charts," Payne said.

"The Japanese embraced the Games in their living rooms."

