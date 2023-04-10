ST Full-time Report: Submission grappling is more popular than you think | Liverpool heads to S'pore for pre-season tour in July

Dear ST reader,
Luck has not favoured Singapore's Young Lions after the SEA Games football draw placed them in a tough group alongside defending champions Vietnam, 16-time winners Thailand, Malaysia and Laos, even if coach Philippe Aw stressed that his team “won’t be pushovers”.
Next, we have some good news for football fans here. Premier League giants Liverpool are set to light up the National Stadium for a pre-season tour in July. Other teams likely to join them are Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Roma.
Finally, most people may not have heard of submission grappling, a form of martial arts similar to Brazilian jiu-jitsu, but the sport is growing in popularity in Singapore, particularly among millennials.
See you again next week. For more sports news on the go, check out ST Sport on Instagram.
Intense, claustrophobic, nerve-wrecking; welcome to the world of submission grappling
An expert describes it as "a lot like mixed martial arts but without the kicks and punches".
Sporting Life: Ghost of Seve Ballesteros must be grinning at Jon Rahm’s all-round gifts
The Spaniard's win at the Masters was full of flair and conviction, writes ST's Rohit Brijnath.
ST Athlete of the Year nominee: Shanti Pereira’s letter to her younger self
"You’re going to win SEA Games gold again, but it’s going to take hard work and a change of perspective", the sprinter tells herself.
Meet the national archers who won Singapore’s first team medal at the Asia Cup
New signing Bernie Ibini promises to bring fight to Lion City Sailors’ title hunt
The Australian replaces Japanese forward Kodai Tanaka, whose season has been ended by a knee injury.
Young Lions picked into SEA Games Group of Death; Lionesses get favourable draw
An early exit is almost certain as they face regional powerhouses Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Laos.
Liverpool set to headline European football clubs’ pre-season tour to Singapore
Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Roma are also expected here for the friendly tournament in July.
S’pore’s Loh Kean Yew to miss SEA Games singles due to Sudirman Cup
Women's singles player Yeo Jia Min and the mixed doubles pair of Terry Hee and Jessica Tan will also be absent.
Discussions ongoing regarding future of HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens
The deal with Singapore as a host city ended last Sunday, which saw New Zealand crowned champions of the 2023 edition.