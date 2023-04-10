ST Full-time Report: Submission grappling is more popular than you think | Liverpool heads to S'pore for pre-season tour in July

Dear ST reader,

Luck has not favoured Singapore's Young Lions after the SEA Games football draw placed them in a tough group alongside defending champions Vietnam, 16-time winners Thailand, Malaysia and Laos, even if coach Philippe Aw stressed that his team “won’t be pushovers”.

Next, we have some good news for football fans here. Premier League giants Liverpool are set to light up the National Stadium for a pre-season tour in July. Other teams likely to join them are Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Roma.

Finally, most people may not have heard of submission grappling, a form of martial arts similar to Brazilian jiu-jitsu, but the sport is growing in popularity in Singapore, particularly among millennials.

See you again next week. For more sports news on the go, check out ST Sport on Instagram.