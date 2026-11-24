LONDON, Nov 24 - Australia’s star back Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii said he enjoyed the combination at centre with the experienced Len Ikitau as the debate over his best position for the Wallabies continues.

Suaalii played at centre in his first 22 starts for Australia, after his high-profile defection from rugby league, but new Wallabies coach Les Kiss moved him to wing for the 42-38 victory over South Africa in Perth in September and the first Bledisloe Cup clash against New Zealand last month.

In the Nations Championship this month, he was picked on the wing against England but returned to the midfield against Scotland and last weekend’s 29-26 win over Wales.

“I just love playing rugby and being able to play 13, you get to be both sides of the ball. You can defend and attack and you’re in the frontline,” he said at a London press conference ahead of Friday's clash against Ireland at Twickenham to decide fifth and sixth place in the new competition.

“Playing alongside Lenny, he’s great with his comms. He’s quiet off the field but once he goes on the field, he helps you quite a bit.”

The 23-year-old Suaalii was also a regular fullback for the New South Wales Waratahs in Super Rugby but has not been picked at number 15 for Australia.

With the hosting of the World Cup now less than a year away, and where home hopes will rest heavily on his shoulders, where best to use Suaalii’s powerful presence has stirred plenty of debate among Aussie pundits.

“I think my biggest thing is just, I'm still learning the game. I'm still trying to get better each week,” he added.

“It doesn't matter what number I have on my back; I’m just trying to use the skill sets I have ... defence, aerial attacking, ball in hand, breakdown.

“I see myself just growing my game in all that sense: the attack, defence, breakdown, transition. I'm really just focusing on putting my energy towards trying to get better in that sense and then position-wise, it's just up to the coach,” he added.

“I've always said that. I'm happy to play anywhere, just always just trusting what the coach is going to do and at the end of the day, I'm playing for my country, so I'm always grateful for that.”

Australia name their team on Wednesday to take on Ireland. REUTERS