Stunner doesn't surprise coach

POOL A

Japan 19

Ireland 12

SHIZUOKA • The Miracle of Brighton has a sequel. Japan have done it again, this time against the team ranked No. 1 in the world just two weeks ago.

The Brave Blossoms shook up the Rugby World Cup yesterday with another seismic result in beating Ireland 19-12 at the Shizuoka Stadium.

The hosts came from nine points down to win after playing with a pace and fervour that the humidity could not dim and such was the noise when the final whistle sounded, it would have caused the nearby Mount Fuji to wobble.

Finding Ireland vulnerable on the edges, and employing suffocating line speed that checked the Irish attack, Japan pulled off an even-bigger surprise than their famed 34-32 upset of South Africa in the 2015 World Cup in Brighton, England.

They can now be proud of the "Shizuoka Shock" but Japan coach Jamie Joseph hinted that the Pool A win had not come as a surprise.

"You've just got to be careful before the game. You don't want to come across too arrogant and cocky," the former All Black said, praising his forward pack for holding Ireland in the set piece.

"We obviously had a lot of belief in our game plan and in what we wanted to do. We knew how good and strong Ireland were.

15

Games Ireland played without losing to a non-Tier 1 nation at the Rugby World Cup before their defeat by Japan.

"We're very proud of the players. We've been thinking about this game for quite a long time. Obviously Ireland were only thinking about it for the last six or seven days. But for us, it's been a great performance."

Ireland, unlike the Springboks four years ago, were not taking the Japanese lightly. They knew what was coming, but were still overcome.

They led 12-3 after scoring two tries in the first quarter and looked to be rolling. But Japan, emboldened by their raucous home fans, found the Irish weak on the wings and began to pin them back in their own half, earning pressure penalties that fly-half Yu Tamura slotted.

Joseph's men took a grip on the game from the moment captain Michael Leitch, who had been on the bench, came on after 30 minutes. He brought authority and direction. His first three touches saw him making a few metres, committing the defence and threatening the gain line. It gave his side forward momentum and forced Ireland to concede penalties at the breakdown.

Japan trailed only 12-9 at half-time and if Ireland expected to turn things around, there was no respite.

When star winger Kenki Fukuoka crossed in the 59th minute, the try and Japan's first lead in the match was richly deserved.

Tamura converted and added a penalty, and minutes later full-time was greeted by a roar that was probably heard 180km away in the capital.

As fireworks lit up the Shizuoka sky in front of Japan's exuberant fans dressed in red and white, Ireland coach Joe Schmidt admitted his team "stopped playing" after their 12-3 lead. He added: "Congratulations to Japan, what a furious and intense performance that was.

"We're really disappointed we couldn't control the finish but they are a really good team."

In other matches, Argentina hooker Julian Montoya scored a hat-trick in the first 26 minutes as the Pumas got their World Cup campaign back on track with a 28-12 Pool C victory over Tonga that snapped a 10-match losing streak.

In Pool B, South Africa thrashed Namibia 57-3 with nine tries.

ASSOCIATED PRESS, THE GUARDIAN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE