STTA refutes ex-national paddler's allegations

The Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) on Thursday night refuted claims allegedly made by former national paddler Tan Kai Kok in a Facebook post commenting on the association's elections.

The biennial general meeting (BGM) was held on Sept 15 and incumbent STTA president Ellen Lee was challenged by former national youth paddler Toh Kian Lam for the top post. It was the first time in at least 10 years that the leadership of the sport was contested.

Lee was re-elected for a third two-year term. The STTA declined to reveal the vote count.

In a media statement, the STTA listed several allegations that Tan had made in his post, put up a day after the election. Among them, he had questioned the voting procedure of the elections.

The STTA addressed each of the allegations and dismissed them as untrue. In its statement, it said: "The STTA wishes to state that the BGM and the elections were legitimately and validly carried out, in accordance with the provisions of the STTA Constitution."

It added: "As is clear from the above, the Post contains a number of serious falsehoods.

"STTA reserves its rights against the author of the Post, and those who choose to repeat those false and baseless statements."

Sazali Abdul Aziz