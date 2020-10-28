ST's Rohit Brijnath wins Most Inspiring Sports Story of the Year Award

SINGAPORE - For telling a story about determination and appreciation, The Straits Times assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath won the Most Inspiring Sport Story of the Year award at the Singapore Sports Awards on Wednesday night (Oct 28).

It is his third win in the category after previous wins in 2016 and 2017.

Mr Brijnath, 58, was not present at the ceremony, which was held at the Sport Singapore Auditorium at the Singapore Sports Hub, as he is not in the country.

He won the gong for his column "Heroes are found on all types of wheels", which he penned after former national swimmer and Paralympian Theresa Goh called time on her competitive career.

It tells the story of Goh's unique character, her contributions and her friendship with fellow para-swimmer Yip Pin Xiu, as well as the lessons they have taught through their pursuit of sporting excellence.

Said Mr Brijnath: "It's been a privilege to know these two honest, funny, inspiring, capable athletes, from whom I have learnt a lot about sport, friendship and life.

"When Theresa retired, I felt I had to write something and somehow it was only fitting to include Pin Xiu in the story."

Mr Brijnath has been with The Straits Times since 2007. In 34 years of sportswriting, he has covered the Olympics, Asian Games, cricket World Cups, tennis Grand Slams and written for newspapers in India and Australia and also for the BBC South-Asia website. He has also co-authored a book with Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra.