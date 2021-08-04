Strong showing by Singapore sailors in Olympics

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
  • Published
    3 min ago

Singapore sailors Kimberly Lim (far left) and Cecilia Low finished 10th in the 49er FX medal race at the Enoshima Yachting Harbour yesterday. They placed 10th out of 21 boats overall for the Republic's best-ever result in the sport at the Olympic Games.

