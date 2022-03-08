Strong n best on the poly

When the jockey has won twice and finished runner-up four times on the horse, he should know its characteristics and habits like the back of his hand.

In the case of Saturday's Race 10 winner Strong N Best, John Sundradas felt his mount was better on the Polytrack than the turf.

Coupled with the bottom weight - 51.5kg after John rode 1kg over - the Kuah Cheng Tee-trained five-year-old produced a top run in the straight to take the $70,000 Class 3 event over the Poly 1,600m.

Installed as the $19 favourite at the last minute, the bay New Zealand-bred gelding scored by 11/4 lengths in 1min 39.51sec.

He beat the $24 third favourite Tangible, who was a neck in front of $168 outsider Savvy Command.

In 15 starts, John partnered Strong N Best nine times for three wins, all on the Poly, and four of his five seconds.

In his preceding race, he rode the Yong Yong Stable-owned galloper to a close third behind Circuit Mission and Tangible over 1,400m on turf.

"He's a genuine horse. But I've always felt he was a better horse on Polytrack," said the former Singapore champion apprentice jockey, who had earlier steered the Hideyuki Takaoka-trained $83 long shot Sun Elizabeth from last to first in the $30,000 Class 5 Div 2 event over 1,200m on turf.

"He's good on turf as he showed at his last start, but it's not as good as his Polytrack form. He had a nice run and, with the light weight, he drew away."

With noted front runner Ironchamp (Iskandar Rosman) ensuring a steady clip, Strong N Best enjoyed a cosy midfield rail-hugging journey without spending a penny.

Into the home stretch, John angled his mount towards a wide-enough gap between two of the Michael Clements-trained quintet, Tangible (Manoel Nunes) and Real Success (Jake Bayliss).