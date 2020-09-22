Stroke won't stop her moving

When Lucy Shaw suffered a stroke in October 2011, it was a blow to her as she was used to leading an active lifestyle.

The 64-year-old retiree used to play golf and tennis while engaging in other activities like yoga and bowling as well.

She told The Straits Times: "I was very sad and would avoid the golf course and social dance nights at my club (Singapore Swimming Club).

"I do miss the super active lifestyle I had but I try not to think too much about it as I have to move on. I'm in another phase of my life now."

After going through rehabilitation, Shaw was able to resume some of these activities like yoga and line dancing.

She now also goes to the gym twice a week in addition to her physiotherapy sessions at Singapore General Hospital.

Shaw also takes hour-long walks five times a week and cycles for 60-90 minutes occasionally.

"When I'm active and busy, I forget my disability and focus on my abilities. Getting out and being active makes a huge difference to me. If not, I'll feel sluggish and like I'm wasting a beautiful day," said Shaw, founder and former director of Shaws Preschool Group.

"I actually used to shy away from the gym but my physiotherapist gave me some confidence by encouraging me and we've been training with equipment such as the stationary bike and elliptical trainer."



Lucy Shaw had a stroke almost nine years ago and after rehabilitation, she now cycles and does yoga, among other activities. Shaw will take part in the Singapore National Stroke Association's Stepping Out for Stroke virtual walk and The Straits Times Virtual Run. PHOTO COURTESY OF LUCY SHAW



This year, she decided to take on another challenge by participating in the Singapore National Stroke Association's (SNSA) Stepping Out for Stroke virtual walk. She will also join over 14,000 participants in the sold-out The Straits Times Virtual Run (STVR) next month.

"These walks are great activities with a challenge that you can do at your own pace. It's a good challenge to be consistent because you can't skip a day and say you'll do it tomorrow instead," said Shaw, who is aiming to complete 24km in a month for Stepping Out for Stroke 2020 and 17.5km in 10 days for the STVR.

ST Virtual Run reaches full capacity

Entries to the inaugural The Straits Times Virtual Run have sold out. The official allocation of over 14,000 slots was snapped up well before the event's official Oct 4 deadline for registrations. Participants can now look forward to clocking distances for their respective race periods: Oct 9-18 (17.5km) and Oct 19-Dec 17 (175km). ST sports editor Lee Yulin, the event's organising chairman, said: "We are grateful for this strong sign of support from the running and wider sports communities for the inaugural ST Virtual Run. "Over the next few weeks, we will continue to engage our participants via the training programme curated by Loh Guo Pei, the coach of the New Balance Running Club, who will dispense tips on how to tackle the 175km distance." For more information and updates, go to www.straitstimesrun.com

"As long as I can move, I will do it. And if I can do it, so can fellow stroke survivors. I'd like them to know that there is life after a stroke. You won't know if you don't try, so don't be shy, it's all about relearning and you have all the time in the world."

Visit snsa.org.sg/virtual-walk for more information and to register for the SNSA's virtual walk.