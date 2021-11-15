Striking gold for grand hat-trick

Lim's Lightning not only beat a strong field but also tradition, by asserting his superiority as Kranji's highest-rated galloper in the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup yesterday.

The Daniel Meagher-trained and Lim's Stable-owned six-year-old Australian-bred made light of 58kg to deny Hard Too Think (52.5kg) the chance of becoming the first to win the Singapore Derby, Queen Elizabeth II Cup and the Gold Cup in the same year.

The Stephen Gray-trained Hard Too Think started as the favourite but was overtaken in the final minute by Lim's Lightning, who paid $14 for a win. It was certainly an amazing feat by Meagher to train the horse to win the Lion City Cup over 1,200m, the Raffles Cup over 1,600m and the Gold Cup over 2,000m this year.

The Gold Cup was the bay gelding's first attempt over the staying trip despite a two-month break. He also had to concede between 3kg and 8kg to his 15 rivals because of the handicap conditions of the race.

Tradition has always been against the top weights, with the last-winning toppie being Smart Bet in 2002 but Lim's Lightning proved that it was just a myth.

Besides superb training, jockey Danny Beasley also won accolades for his 10-out-of-10 handling of Lim's Lightning.

The 46-year-old Australian secured the lead and was unperturbed when Elite Incredible came up to eyeball him on the back straight. The $259 menace was one of trainer Michael Clements' seven contenders, which also included last year's winner Big Hearted, who finished sixth.

Beasley again kept his cool when Marc Lerner brought Hard Too Think to challenge him on straightening. But his mount found more to win by three-quarters of a length in 2min 2.05sec to give him his first Gold Cup victory.

Group 2 Stewards' Cup winner Mr Malek ($186) got up to beat Katak, a five-from-five South African winner, including three in Group 3, for third.

"The horse was really incredible today," said Beasley.

"He didn't react to Elite Incredible. He didn't over-race and really stayed in his own rhythm. That's what won him the race."

SINGAPORE GOLD CUP 2021 1 Lim's Lightning (win $14, place $7) 2 Hard Too Think (place $10) 3 Mr Malek (place $49) 4 Katak MARGINS 3/4 L, 3/4 L , 1/2 L TIME 2min 2.05sec FORECAST $12 TIERCE $530 QUARTET $3,375

The Australian was also "very mindful of the weight difference" when Hard Too Think charged at him. He did not panic to help his horse get over 2,000m.

"So, the main thing was to keep him balanced and save a bit for the end," he said.

"I actually thought of changing the whip to the left, hoping to find a bit extra. But, at the 100m or 150m, I thought Hard Too Think was coming to the end of his run and my horse was getting the upper hand. It was really a nice feeling in the last 20m, I knew my horse was going to win."

Meagher felt that Lim's Lightning was worried when Hard Too Think loomed up and poked ahead. He credited Lerner for giving a good fight.

"I thought mine would run second. But, when Hard Too Think, came up to him, he fought on again," said an emotional Meagher.

"Marc rode his horse really well, because he had 52.5kg on his back and put pressure on Lim's Lightning at the top of the straight. But you cannot take anything away from Lim's Lightning. He carried 58kg and didn't race for two months.

"I'm an emotional mess. He's done an amazing job, winning the Lion City Cup, the Raffles Cup and now the Gold Cup despite the setback of not racing for 57 days and the top weight. Credit to the horse, not me."

He also dedicated the win to his father John, who won the Gold Cup with Kim Angel in 2000 and to Lim's Stable's owner Lim Siah Mong, who savoured his first Gold Cup.

"I think of my dad. He's not in the best of health, so it's great to win this for him. He's my mentor, he's my everything, so to follow him in winning the Gold Cup is very special. Mr Lim is holidaying in Spain. He's very happy. It is also very special for him," said Meagher.