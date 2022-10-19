Strawberry Light should shine brightly third-up

RACE 1 (1,000M)

There is little form to go on. But of those with experience, (8) HEAD GIRL looks the best. She made the expected improvement when showing pace over 1,250m at her second start. On that evidence, the return to the shorter trip should suit.

(3) SIMPLY BEAUTIFUL is capable of better than her recent efforts suggest. The refitting of blinkers at her first attempt over this trip should bring about a return to form.

Respect any market support for newcomers (2) HOLTASOLEY, (4) CRIMSON WINGS and (5) PRICELESS, who is particularly interesting on pedigree for an in-form combination.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) STRAWBERRY LIGHT just missed when a fast-finishing second over 1,250m last time out. On that evidence, she looks hard to beat with the extra 150m.

(3) JAM JAM improved stepping up to this trip last time out. She poses a definite threat.

(4) TEARDROP has had no luck from wide draws in her recent starts. She ought to make her presence felt from a better gate.

(5) F EIGHT is another likely to improve over this distance and can get into the picture.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) INTIMIDATOR finished behind two promising stablemates over this track and trip on his return to the province last time. He should have a say in the finish with a repeat of that performance.

(3) RUN FOR ME and (4) LOCKHEEDLIGHTNING, who is back from a long layoff, have improved. They could make their presence felt.

(9) RUBERTUS made two pleasing starts over 1,000m. On pedigree and experience, he should have more to give over this trip.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(6) PONTE PIETRA need not improve a great deal on his encouraging KwaZulu-Natal debut as a two-year-old in open company to make a winning reappearance on his three-year-old bow. He may need a longer distance in time.

(7) NIGHT TIGER will pose a threat if building on his last-start performance. He dropped out from the wide draw but ran on well at the finish over the shorter trip.

(2) AUTUMN MOON and (8) AEROFORCE have less scope than those rivals but could earn.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

Last-start maiden winners (3) BLACKBERRY MALT and (5) BARDOLINO will find this tougher but they are improving sorts. They are certainly capable of having a say.

(4) QUATERMAIN and (8) CANFORD LIGHTS ran well in a similar race after their last-start maiden wins. They are closely matched on form and should acquit themselves competitively.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(2) HAPPY CHANCE, (6) FUR BABY and (4) BETTY BOOP broke through for their maiden success last time. Betty Boop won a handicap at this level when returning from a break. She would have tightened up and appeals the most of the trio.

But she is conceding 2.5kg to the exciting (8) SHANTASTIC, who made a winning debut in KwaZulu-Natal. She caught the eye on her track debut when fifth with a smart turn of foot over 1,250m. She will improve further and should relish the slightly longer trip.