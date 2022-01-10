Stranger Danger is all speed, the one to catch

RACE 1 (1,300M)

(1) JACKBEQUICK has shown consistency since the blinkers were fitted. In a weak field, he should be right there at the finish. (4) STAY THE COURSE was a disappointment on local debut but has a winning chance. Trainer Alan Greeff has (3) MIDNIGHT COWBOY (making his local debut) and (6) JACK'S JAMBOREE (clearly needed his local debut and should have improved). Both cannot be dismissed totally. (7) GRACE LIGHTNING did everything but win in her penultimate start. She ran another decent race last time and could be ready to score.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) STRANGER DANGER was beaten in some modest races earlier in his career. Of late, he has been in very good form. This speedster will not be easy to reel in if allowed to dictate matters. (3) INHERIT THE RAIN has shown a liking for this surface since joining the Greeff yard and would not be a surprise winner. (4) EVIES FIRST is consistent. Although taking on two tough competitors, he must be considered. (5) CROWN GUARDIAN seems to have lost his way and could be looking for further. One for a surprise.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) PARIS RIX was not beaten far in a better race in the Western Cape last time. He could prove to be a bit better than these rivals. (2) NO LAYING UP and (3) QUERARI FERRARI have been disappointing on this surface and probably prefer the turf. But they are not out of it either. (4) GLACIER GOLD is clearly better than her last run suggests. She is another with a winning chance. (6) ROCK GARDEN and (7) VISTA NOVA can get involved at the finish.

RACE 4 (2,200M)

(1) INNERSPACE is not very reliable but is not out of it. (2) ON YOUR MARKS finally showed what he is capable of with an easy maiden victory last time. Trainer Zietsman Oosthuizen has his yard's runners in good form. His duo, (3) CHARLIE MCCREEVY and (7) CANE LIME 'N SODA, could be included. (4) CRYSTAL STREAM is course-and-distance suited and must be considered. (7) CANE LIME 'N SODA and (13) MAGARI are making their local debuts. It would not surprise if they were to fight out the finish.

RACE 5 (2,200M)

(1) DIVINE ODYSSEY returned from a break for a solid win last time. He could follow up. (2) ARANJUEZ was not disgraced when runner-up last time. He must be considered. Stable companions from the Gavin Smith yard, (3) BARBERTON SILVER and (4) ANCIENT TIMES, should come on from their last runs. They can be included in exotic bets. (5) MISS ORANGE has a winning chance. (6) JACOB'S LADDER has been thrashing his opponents but does tackle some better rivals this time.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) MACH FOUR is making his local debut but has done well on this surface. He can go close. (2) EL ROMIACHI is in the form of his life. He won another good race last time. Has the handicapper caught up with him? (3) PHIL'S POWER and (4) STORM COMMANDER are capable of doing better than their recent form suggests. (5) WINGS OF FIRE and (7) MOON GAME are capable of winning. But their trainer's horses have not been in the best of form lately.

RACE 7 (1,300M)

(3) ZAMBAQ is trying the Polytrack for the first time. But she has done well on a soft track which tends to suggest she will have no problem with it. She looks the one to beat if she is in her best form. (1) FRANCA was an easy winner when trying this surface last time. That was in a weaker race but she still deserves respect. (2) LOLLAPALOOZA disappointed last time but is better than that run would suggest. (4) MISS NIBBLES beat (5) TWICE TO HEAVEN last time. But there should not be much between them.

RACE 8 (1,300M)

(1) BALTIC BEAT was not disgraced when runner-up last time. He deserves respect. (2) DOGLIOTTI has not been at his best but could bounce back to score. (4) MASTERFUL is in good form. The horse he beat, Great Guy, has since won. (3) KINGSTON ROCK is also holding form. He is another winning chance. (8) RED EIGHT is better than his last run and has come from the Western Cape to compete, so should be included in all bets.