Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is seeking to lead the Gunners to back-to-back Premier League titles for the first time in the club’s history.

With the new English Premier League season kicking off on Aug 21, The Straits Times looks at seven storylines to watch in the 2026-27 campaign.

1. Arsenal seek to go back-to-back

Arsenal will be looking to win consecutive titles for the first time in their Premier League history. Only one club have retained the EPL title since the 2009-10 season – Manchester City. But the Gunners are title favourites, in part because of their ability to build on continuity with the longest-serving current manager in the English top flight.

Mikel Arteta enters his seventh season opener in charge of the Gunners with the 10th-youngest squad in the league, reflecting a blend of youth and experience with a core entering its prime.

Perhaps more significantly, Arsenal made a mental breakthrough last season after three straight runners-up finishes. And they have strengthened their roster with the acquisitions of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and forward Christos Tzolis.

2. A City of change

City’s new manager Enzo Maresca has vowed to follow the blueprint laid out by predecessor Pep Guardiola, having familiarised himself with the club as part of their treble-winning staff in the 2022-23 season. Even then, he would need to bring the “new energy” Guardiola believes the side need to regain the crown.

Maresca will be without Rodri, following the World Cup and Golden Ball winner’s move to Barcelona. Captain Bernardo Silva has also left.

England midfielder Elliot Anderson has arrived from Nottingham Forest as the face of the new regime. But as Arsenal and Manchester United can attest to, based on their experiences post-Arsene Wenger and post-Alex Ferguson respectively, the start of an era can be daunting.

3. Carrick enters first full season in charge of United

Michael Carrick will look to build on the momentum he initiated at United after transitioning from interim manager to a permanent role. Since his return to Old Trafford on Jan 13, 2026, no manager in the Premier League had accumulated more points than him.

Yet the 45-year-old will only have to look to another former Red Devil’s reign to know that things can change quickly in the full-time hot seat. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed United’s permanent manager in March 2019 after winning 14 of his 19 matches as interim boss, only to win just two of the last 10 matches of the season.

The Norwegian then started the 2019-20 season with 10 points from their opening nine games, United’s worst start to a league campaign in 33 years, before turning things round to finish third in the table.

Carrick led United to third place last season. The only seasons they have finished higher since their last title win in 2013 were the 2017-18 and 2020-21 campaigns.

4. Alonso rebuilding reputation

Xabi Alonso became one of the most sought-after managers after guiding Bayer Leverkusen to an unbeaten Bundesliga and German Cup double in 2024, just missing out on a treble with defeat in the Europa League final.

His next destination was Real Madrid, where he lasted just over seven months. The Spaniard was sacked after losing to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final in January 2026. The 44-year-old said his Madrid “scar” has healed and he has a chance to prove himself as a Premier League manager with Chelsea.

The Blues hierarchy has supported him in the latest transfer window as the club seek to rebound from a 10th-place finish. Chelsea are the biggest spenders thus far, splurging £349 million (S$516.3 million) on new signings headlined by Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa for £117 million, making the England midfielder the most expensive British player of all time.

Chelsea have not finished higher than third (2019, 2022) since they last won the league in 2017. They enter the new season as fifth favourites and returning to the Champions League will be the minimum expectation.

5. Relegation reality

History has shown that no team is too big to go down and a reminder was issued last term when West Ham United were relegated, with Tottenham Hotspur narrowly avoiding the drop.

Newly promoted sides Coventry City, Ipswich Town, and Hull City are the favourites to play Championship football in the following season. But there have been just three occasions in Premier League history when all three newcomers returned to the second tier immediately. There have been more instances (four) of all promoted teams surviving relegation.

Sunderland are fourth favourites for relegation despite finishing seventh last season – their first top-flight campaign since 2016-17. The Black Cats continued to impress at the 2026 World Cup, scoring eight goals, with only Arsenal players netting more (13). But the demands of continental football and the dreaded second-season syndrome are some reasons why they are tipped to go down after becoming only the fifth promoted club to qualify for Europe through their Premier League position (seventh) in their first season back.

6. Surprise packages

While Sunderland and Bournemouth (sixth) punched above their weight last season, the likes of Forest (16th) and Leeds United (14th) are hoping to be the surprise packages in the new term. Bookmakers suggest they will finish 15th and 16th respectively next year but both clubs will be out to prove the sceptics wrong.

Forest have a new manager in Oliver Glasner, who saw Crystal Palace through their most successful era. The Austrian delivered the FA Cup in 2025 before winning the UEFA Conference League a year later. He told The Telegraph that he took the Forest job because owner Evangelos Marinakis matched his lofty ambitions and he believes he can get more out of a squad – that include star Morgan Gibbs-White – of untapped potential.

Only six teams have amassed more points than Leeds since Dec 1, 2025. Manager Daniel Farke’s tactical change to a more direct, physical style in late November led to a run that took them out of the bottom three and into 14th place. Farke, the third longest-serving Premier League manager behind Arteta and Villa’s Unai Emery, brings stability and a platform to build on since taking the reins in 2023.

Leeds also moved to solve their goalkeeping problem by splashing a club-record £40 million to sign James Trafford from City. The Whites also brought in free agent Harry Wilson after the winger’s best Premier League season, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists for Fulham.

7. Golden Boot shoo-in?

City striker Erling Haaland is gearing up for a record-equalling fourth Golden Boot, a feat achieved by only Thierry Henry and Mohamed Salah. Since arriving at the Etihad Stadium in 2022, the Norway international has topped the Premier League scoring charts three times (2022-23, 2023-24 and 2025-26), on par with Harry Kane and Alan Shearer.

In his inaugural season, he scored 36 goals in 35 games for a league-record rate of 1.03 goals per game. Last season, he netted 27 times over 35 matches. His overall average is 0.91 goals per 90 minutes – the best in the competition’s history.

He is the overwhelming favourite for the Golden Boot in the upcoming campaign, with Liverpool’s Alexander Isak expected to be the next-best challenger if the 26-year-old can stay healthy. He has just three Premier League goals since his move from Newcastle United due to an injury-ravaged debut campaign at Anfield.