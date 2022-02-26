Stoltz seeks third straight win

RACE 1 (2,000M)

2 Daily Charm has been knocking on the door for another win. The return to Class 5 has been more than beneficial.

12 Wealthy Employee is favoured with no weight, following a solid effort last time when third.

10 Great Times turned his form around last time. He might be ready to go on with it now.

8 Crown Avenue mixes his form. But, on his day, he warrants consideration.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

2 Jade Theatre has won off near this mark over this course and distance. He is a threat with Zac Purton aboard.

11 The Elites is a course-and-distance winner this term. He can turn it around after a lacklustre effort at the rear last time.

5 Fortune Happiness has drawn wide but is a threat. He gets the booking of Joao Moreira, who is returning from a suspension.

10 Masterwork is improving. He can be competitive.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

8 Thunderstrike won well over the course and distance three starts ago. Remaining in sound form, the return to the dirt looks suitable.

3 Eight Trigrams is racing well and is favoured from Gate 2. He gets his chance under Jerry Chau.

4 Sergeant Pepper has shown ability. He is stepping out for Purton and Me Tsui, who combined for a win on Wednesday.

9 Flying On The Turf much prefers the dirt to his namesake. He is worth keeping safe.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

4 Champion Dragon is lightly raced in Hong Kong but looks to have a very bright future over these distances. It will not shock to see him squeeze his way into the Derby field.

2 Crossford is a two-time winner from his last four starts. He is in his career-best form. A threat.

3 Superbella is chasing back-to-back wins. He is favoured in this grade again.

5 Rise Brethren is on the improve. Do not discount.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

4 Private Rocket has drawn well. He has run very well on the dirt. He can hold his own on the surface from Gate 4.

6 Everyone's Victory is in sublime form. He does not know how to run poorly. From Gate 3, he gets every chance to shine again.

9 Lightning Bolt might be able to spark something up on the dirt. He has the ability and should not be discounted.

2 So We Joy needs just to overcome the wide draw.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

5 Leslie is a lightly raced talent. Having been placed twice in a pair of hot contests, it will not surprise to see him get the job done.

6 Brilliant Way finished third on debut. He did well, considering he raced without luck. He is the main danger.

8 Happy Day rattled into third on debut. He looks to have his fair share of ability.

1 Miracle Victory is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He has drawn well and needs just to offset the hefty impost.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

10 Durham Star is closing in on a first win. He looks to have some ability and the rise to 1,400m looks a plus.

3 Oriental Smoke looks like he will continue to improve each time as he gets up in trip. The step-up to a mile looks like in the right direction.

2 Golden Empire won well two starts ago. Remaining in good form, he gets his chance again.

7 Solar Partner finished second last start. He is close to a first win and is aided by Moreira.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

7 Turin Redsun has shown plenty of ability across his short three-start career in Hong Kong. He is very well bred and looks well placed to improve further, especially with the in-form Alexis Badel hopping on board.

10 Money Catcher was interfered with in the straight last time. He looks to have a bit more to give. Now in his third run in Hong Kong, he looks set to show all of that.

2 Romantic Warrior has swept all before him, but he could well become unstuck from the wide alley. But he still must be respected on his latest win.

1 California Spangle should find the front and look the winner at some stage.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

6 Running Glory is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He is rising sharply through the grades and his ascent looks far from over. He can settle back from the wide gate where he is comfortable and then unleash his ripping turn of foot.

8 Seasons Bliss has the class, but he is his own worst enemy at times. With a clean run, he can make his presence felt.

3 Sauvestre is on the up. He is close to a first win in Hong Kong.

2 Regency Bo Bo has race experience on his side. Do not discount.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

10 Stoltz has shot to prominence, winning his last two starts - one in course-record time at Happy Valley. He is favoured from Gate 3 which should give him every opportunity to get close to the speed under Purton.

1 Trillion Win does not know how to run a bad race. He deserves respect with a significant class edge over his rivals.

4 Fantastic Way gets his chance again.

2 Winning Dreamer has lost his way a bit and Gate 14 will make things hard. But still, he just needs to find his best to be a chance.

•Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club