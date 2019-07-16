Stoking the fire of England's best game

LONDON • Ben Stokes described England's thrilling maiden World Cup win as the best game in the history of cricket after completing an extraordinary tale of personal redemption.

The all-rounder was named man of the match for his unbeaten 84, as well as scoring eight runs in the decisive Super Over, to establish himself as a national hero less than a year after being cleared of affray in court after a late-night brawl in Bristol.

Stokes was surprisingly left out of England's squad on the eve of the previous World Cup four years ago so Sunday's heroics were the culmination of a remarkable cricketing - as well as personal - journey, not least as he was born in New Zealand.

He was immediately installed as the favourite for this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, which has not been claimed by a cricketer since former captain Andrew Flintoff won for his starring role in England's Ashes triumph in 2005.

"That was the best game of cricket you'll ever see," Stokes said.

"I'm pretty lost for words. All the hard work over four years, to get here and be champions of the world, it's an amazing feeling. I'm pretty done. It feels pretty good. So much hard work has gone in, this is what we aspire to be.

"I don't think there will ever be a better game in cricket than that. It's fantastic. Without the lads in the ODI (one-day international) and Test team, and the support from my family - that's all gone now."

Stokes also apologised to the New Zealand team, particularly captain Kane Williamson, after the ball deflected off his bat for four overthrows in the final over of England's run chase, a freak event that put them back into the contest, leaving them needing three from the last two balls.

With England scrambling two singles, the match ended in a tie, with Stokes immediately returning to the crease for the Super Over.

"I said to Kane, I'll be apologising for that for the rest of my life," he said. "I have apologised countless times for that fluke, it's not how you want to get them.

However, that incident was yesterday highlighted by a member of the sport's chief rules committee, who said England were mistakenly awarded an extra round.

Former umpire Simon Taufel told Fox Sports Australia that umpires had made a "clear mistake", as the batsmen had not crossed for their second run, but "unfortunately, that sort of thing happens from time to time".

He said: "They (England) should have been awarded five runs, not six. I don't wish to nitpick, just hope it never happens in such moments ever again."

Fast bowler Jofra Archer was given the Super Over and recovered from a first-ball wide to defend the 15 runs scored by England, with the hosts winning by virtue of the second tie-break of an incredible day at Lord's, having hit more boundaries over the course of their 51 overs.

And captain Eoin Morgan, who expressed his hope that the victory would inspire a new generation of English cricketers, also lauded Stokes' mental strength through a turbulent few years.

"To come through what he has is extraordinary," the batsman said.

"It's almost superhuman. He's carried the team with Jos (Buttler). To bat the way he did was incredible... He's just an incredible cricketer."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE TIMES, LONDON