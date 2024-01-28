Stokes savours England's 'best win' under his captaincy

HYDERABAD, India - England captain Ben Stokes said his side's 28-run win against hosts India in Sunday's first test was their best victory under his leadership.

Since Stokes and head coach Brendon "Baz" McCullum took charge in 2022, England have championed an ultra-aggressive approach that puts entertainment above outcome.

Under the dynamic duo, the side have won test series at home against New Zealand and South Africa, while drawing the Ashes series against Australia last year.

They triumphed in Pakistan too but many wondered if their "Bazball" approach would work against India, who have not lost a test series at home since 2012.

"We've been part of some amazing games over the last few years," Stokes told reporters after England went 1-0 up in the five-match series.

"We've had some incredible victories but considering where we are and who we playing against, the position we found ourselves going into our second innings... it's a big reason as to why I feel this is our best victory since I've been captain."

England conceded a huge lead of 190 but vice-captain Ollie Pope's sublime 196 helped them to post 420 in the second innings, setting India a tricky target of 231.

Debutant spinner Tom Hartley (7-62) then ran through India's batting line-up to bowl England to a thrilling victory.

Stokes had no hesitation in calling Pope's masterclass the best knock by an English batter in India's spin-friendly conditions.

"I've been lucky enough to see a lot of Joe Root innings in sub-continent conditions but unfortunately now he’s slipped down to two or three behind Popey," Stokes said with player-of-the-match Pope by his side.

"Since becoming vice captain, he's done an incredible job with that this week as well. I keep going to him to throw ideas, plans, what he sees."

Left-arm spinner Hartley also showed a lot of character after bleeding 131 runs in 25 overs in India's first innings.

Stokes heaped praise on Hartley and had similar admiration for spinner Jack Leach, who soldiered on with a knee injury sustained during fielding.

"He's been an absolute warrior this week," Stokes said of Leach, his batting partner in the famous 2019 Ashes victory at Headingley.

"You know what he's had to go through to just be standing on the field, and also bowling those overs."

"The commitment he’s shown is honestly inspiring, it's amazing."

"He is an absolute legend who epitomises what I want everyone's focus to be on, which is the team above individual success." REUTERS